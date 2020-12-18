Serac Hires Regional Sales Manager, Mexico

As Regional Manager in Mexico, Sanfuentes will oversee all machine and line sales activities for all products within Serac’s Product Portfolio. He will work in close collaboration with the Managing and Sales Directors of each subsidiary in order to achieve Serac’s objectives. This is a new position within Serac Inc and Sanfuentes will report directly to Ken Norman, Managing Director of Serac.

With more than 15 years of experience in the packaging industry including; Field Service, Customer Service Management and Equipment Sales, Sanfuentes has degrees in Mechanical & Electrical Engineering at the Universidad Iberoamericana and an MBA in Finance at the Universidad del Valle de Mexico both in Mexico City.

Sanfuentes’s career mainly involved working within the Food & Beverage and Home Care Industry, leading sales for turn-key and stand-alone equipment projects, developing agents through the region and building partnerships with different line integrators.



