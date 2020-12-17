Toray Plastics Adds Sales Representative

Corbin Nichols joined Toray Plastics (America), Inc. as a sales representative in its Torayfan Division.

Toray Plastics (America), Inc.
Dec 17th, 2020
Corbin Nichols

Nichols comes to Toray from a major supplier of food and protective packaging where he held the position of Application Engineer and also had the role of technical liaison for key accounts. Prior to that, Nichols had two co-op placements in the automotive industry. He has a B.S. in Packaging Science from Clemson University.

“We are very pleased to welcome Corbin to Toray and the Torayfan team,” says Franco Chicarella, Director of Sales, Torayfan Division. “The division is being expanded in order to serve our customers best, and we believe that Corbin will be an excellent collaborator, who will be able to help them bring their projects to fruition effectively. We look forward to working with him and wish him much success.”


