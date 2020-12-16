Sustainable Packaging Innovation Workshop White Paper

A packaging supply and innovation firm that specializes in packaging solutions to eliminate waste and care for the planet, RCD Packaging Innovation’s white paper is the result of the multifaceted, online collaboration launched in the early days of COVID-19 under the auspices of the Redefining Flexible Films Innovation Workshop. The workshop was composed of specialists and practitioners from across the supply chain, including Dr. Bronner’s, Eco-Cycle, Mars, New Hope Network, PepsiCo, Ben & Jerry’s, Happy Family, Amy’s, Eco-Cycle, and the University of Georgia New Materials Institute. It was hosted by OSC. Subject matter experts included polymer scientists, resin producers, retailers, waste managers, soil health experts, and other industry professionals.

Sustainable packaging can be the norm in our lifetime, and there is great optimism across the consumer packaged goods (CPG) value chain to effect this outcome sooner than later. According to the official white paper from a high-level working group of more than 80 experts across CPG entitled, “Uncovering the Next Innovation Curve in Sustainable Packaging.” The white paper also offers a playbook on the transition from plastic flexible films, a rapidly growing packaging format with no end-of-life option. To download a free copy of the white paper, click here.

“We have an opportunity to reimagine materials, and create packaging solutions that perform, yet are harmless to nature. This white paper outlines our collaborative design-thinking process and the shared conclusion of our experts,” said Reyna Bryan, founder and principal at RCD Packaging Innovation. “These industry leaders identified more than 1,500 actionable ideas, and it’s a huge signal shift in moving toward true sustainability and zero-waste.”

The white paper addresses the following findings:

• Actionable material concepts

• Research and development priorities

• Industry-wide innovation towards zero-waste flexible film packaging

• Biomimicry inspired design and designing to the needs of nature

• Overview of flexible films, manufacturing and material management

• Best practices in facilitating virtual collaborations

• Breaking down silos in the CPG industry

“We have been wanting something like this for some time. It’s actually really rare that an event series like what RCD has created comes along where you have all of these multidisciplinary folks working together to cross pollinate and think bigger." said Tom Chi, the famed entrepreneur and technologist who developed Google Glass. “I think that the appetite for the sorts of changes that we have been working on during these sessions is just growing and growing across the world.”

