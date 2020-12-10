Kemira Announces Partnership with Danimer Scientific

Kemira, a manufacturer of sustainable chemical solutions for water intensive industries, and Danimer Scientific, a manufacturer of biodegradable materials, will develop biodegradable aqueous barrier coatings for more sustainable paper and board products.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Kemira
Dec 10th, 2020
Kemira Logo 1

The companies aim to manufacture coatings for limited commercial applications in 2021 before exploring broader production options. Coating on a paper or board product, such as a coffee cup, forms a barrier to keep moisture and grease from leaking through the cup material.

As brand owner and consumer demand for sustainable paper and board products increases, this coating and surface treatment will ensure paper and board items are fully biodegradable in soil and water. Danimer Scientific’s biopolymer, Nodax polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), is renewably sourced from the seeds of plants, such as canola and soy and is 100% biobased. A majority of paper and board products from cups to food packaging are currently coated with fossil fuel-based PE, which hinders the recyclability of the products and creates plastic waste.

“Evaluating PHA is one step in realizing our biobased strategy to deliver high quality, sustainable and circular packaging solutions. Sustainability is one of the main drivers of Kemira’s long-term growth. We are dedicated to our customer’s success as we increase the value of their end-products. This partnership with Danimer Scientific will bring new biobased and circular products to markets and is an important milestone in reaching our biobased growth targets,” says Antti Matula, SVP, Global Product Lines & Business Development for Kemira Pulp&Paper.

“PHA is a proven biodegradable alternative to fossil fuel-based materials. Partnering with Kemira will enable us to expand to paper applications, delivering a repulpable and biodegradable material without sacrificing the product quality that brands and consumers expect,” says John Moore, senior vice president of business development at Danimer Scientific.

Companies in this article
Kemira
Image 2 New Conveyor
Food Conveyor
Fortress Technology’s tight fitting food conveyor eliminates the need to loosen belt tension when regularly sanitizing food inspection machinery and equipment.
Dec 10th, 2020
Fat
Marchesini Group Offers Remote Services
Marchesini Group consolidated its remote after-sales support services to offer full assistance to customers in the current international context.
Dec 10th, 2020
Kemira Logo 1
Kemira Announces Partnership with Danimer Scientific
Kemira, a manufacturer of sustainable chemical solutions for water intensive industries, and Danimer Scientific, a manufacturer of biodegradable materials, will develop biodegradable aqueous barrier coatings for more sustainable paper and board products.
Dec 10th, 2020
Pierre Pienaar (top left) appoints executive team.
Pierre Pienaar Re-elected as WPO President
Pierre Pienaar was elected president of the World Packaging Organisation (WPO) for a second term, commencing January 2021.
Dec 9th, 2020
Zca Cutaway Rgb 5 Inches[1]
Zip Chain Actuator
U.S. Tsubaki’s electric linear Zip Chain Actuator is designed to provide high speeds and multi-point stopping in a compact footprint.
Dec 9th, 2020
603 Main
INX do Brasil Merger Paves Way for Expansion in South America
INX International Ink Co. announced that all its South American business has officially merged with parent corporation INX do Brasil.
Dec 9th, 2020
Jw Winco Hygenic Design Product Family
Hygienic Indexing Plunger
JW Winco expands its hygienic design product family with the new GN 8170 stainless steel indexing plungers designed for use in areas requiring sanitary equipment.
Dec 8th, 2020
Highspeed Extruder
Extracting Oil from Plastic Waste
Dutch company Petrogas—Blue Alp has developed a pro-duction plant to extract oils and fuel from used plastic and has commissioned it for Renasci, located in Oost-ende, Belgium.
Dec 8th, 2020
Roland
K2 Kinetics Adds Vice President of Sales
Roland Strabler was hired as Vice President of Sales for K2 Kinetics, LLC.
Dec 8th, 2020
Kurt Huelsman Cropped
Brown Machine Group Appoints Kurt Huelsman President of NAS
Brown Machine Group (BMG) appointed Kurt Huelsman President of NAS (Nalle Automation Systems), including the robotics solutions of Axatronics, which represents the packaging automation platform of the Brown Machine Group.
Dec 7th, 2020
20 Nbk 0272 Media Release A2399590 Project Image V1 0
Fullstream Project Integrates Dry Bulk Material Discharging and Bulk Liquid Handling Systems
National Bulk Equipment’s (NBE) batch processing project integrates dry bulk material handling and bulk liquid handling systems to ensure a homogeneous slurry is accurately produced and reliably supplied to downstream food processing operations.
Dec 7th, 2020
Fogg
Automated Cap Chute Changeover
Fogg Filler offers an option for automated chute changeover for different caps.
Dec 7th, 2020
Liquibox Madrid Hi Res 1
Liquibox Opens Flexible Packaging Facility in Spain
Liquibox opened a 140,000-sq-ft flexible packaging “super-factory” in Madrid, Spain to meet the rising EU demand for bag-in-box products.
Dec 7th, 2020
Pi Softgrip502 Hires
Pinch Gripper
Piab’s pi-SOFTGRIP 50-2 vacuum-based soft pinch gripper is designed to grip sensitive and lightweight oblong objects with odd geometries and/or objects with an unusual surface.
Dec 5th, 2020
Tufpak Secura'T engineering plastic bags.
Spartech Acquires Tufpak, Inc.
Spartech announces the acquisition of Tufpak, Inc., a manufacturer of custom and stock engineered plastic films designed for biohazard bags, medical devices, and biopharma packaging.
Dec 4th, 2020
Ds Smith Virus Resistant Pack
DS Smith to Launch Virus Resistant Packaging
DS Smith announces an exclusive partnership with Touchguard to develop a new range of sustainable cardboard packaging to protect consumers against potentially harmful bacteria.
Dec 4th, 2020
Package Leak Detector Leak Master Pro2 Collage
Leak Tester for MAP Packaging
The LEAK-MASTER PRO 2 from Witt-Gasetechnik is designed to find micro-leaks in MAP packaging. The test is carried out using CO2 as the tracer gas.
Dec 4th, 2020
Pr182020 Beckhoff Elm72xx Print
Servo Drives
Beckhoff’s ELM72xx EtherCAT servo drives deliver an output current (Irms) of up to 16 A at 48 V DC for the power supply.
Dec 4th, 2020
Margaret Herndon
WestRock Announces Chief Marketing Officer
Margaret Herndon joined WestRock as Chief Marketing Officer.
Dec 4th, 2020
Blossom Guala Closures
Recyclable Closures
Guala Closures Group launches the Blossom line of recyclable closures designed for wine, spirits, water, beverages, and olive oil products.
Dec 4th, 2020
More in Supplier News
Dow
PCR Resin for Shrink Film Applications
Dow introduces a PCR resin designed specifically for retail and logistic shrink film applications.
Dec 3rd, 2020
Index
ProAmpac Acquires Canadian Packaging Suppliers
ProAmpac has acquired Canada-based private businesses Rosenbloom Groupe Inc., Hymopack Ltd., and Dyne-A-Pak expanding its manufacturing capabilities and broadening the product offerings it provides to retail, grocery, and QSR customers.
Dec 3rd, 2020
Ray Musson
Massman Automation Hires Regional Sales Manager
Ray Musson was hired as Regional Sales Manager of case packing and palletizing for Massman Automation Designs, LLC’s Central and Central South regions.
Dec 3rd, 2020
Ricard
Serac Group Announces Chief Sales Officer
Dino Chece, President/CEO, of the Serac Group, announces the promotion of Nicolas Ricard to Chief Sales Officer (CSO).
Dec 3rd, 2020
Cannucce
Straw Former/Wrapper
IMA Group’s machinery line for producing paper straws consists of the SF-150 forming machine and SW-2000 wrapping machine.
Dec 3rd, 2020
Fanuc And Plus One Fufillment Solution M 10i B Full Size
Fanuc America and PlusOne Robotics Partner on E-commerce Fulfillment Technologies
Fanuc America and Plus One Robotics have paired their automation technologies to meet the needs of their mutual customers in e-commerce.
Dec 2nd, 2020
Expo Info
OnRobot Expo on Collaborative Automation
OnRobot’s expo is a global, interactive digital robotics event focused on collaborative automation and applications.
Dec 2nd, 2020
Immersive Virtual Experience 2020
Premier Tech Offers Virtual Tour of Its Headquarters
Premier Tech’s Immersive Virtual Tour allows individuals to visit its world headquarters in Rivière-du-Loup, Qc, Canada from the comfort of their homes and offices.
Dec 2nd, 2020
NORD IE5+ Synchronous Motors
NORD IE5+ Motors Offer New Levels of Energy Efficiency
The new IE5+ permanent magnet synchronous motors are extremely energy efficient and compact for demanding conveying applications, with smooth surfaces that also make them an ideal choice in washdown and other harsh or highly-regulated environments.
Dec 2nd, 2020
St6000 Lineup Blue Hame Bis
High Performance, Energy Efficient, Basic HMI
Dec 2nd, 2020
Logo Transparent Small Opt
Amcor Flexibles Offers Full-day Virtual Conference
Amcor Flexibles North America (AFNA) is offering customers a full-day virtual conference to address marketplace insights, trends, and technical enhancements that deliver value and unlock growth potential through packaging.
Dec 2nd, 2020
Unknown
Morrison Container Handling Hires Southeast Regional Sales Manager
Scott Bolnick was hired as Southeast Regional Sales Manager for Morrison Container Handling Solutions.
Dec 1st, 2020