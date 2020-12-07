Liquibox Opens Flexible Packaging Facility in Spain

The new factory will more than triple the bag making capacity for the company in continental Europe, while also expanding the types and sizes of flexible bags the company can bring to market. This new capacity is well poised to meet increasing demand for bag-in-box and bulk products across the entire EMEA region as large packaging formats growth escalates due to COVID-19. Despite the compounding factors of COVID-19, construction was able to stay on track for the December 2020 opening.

“At Liquibox, our goal is to deliver sustainable performance to our customers by constantly focusing on our products, our processes and our people. This new state-of-the-art manufacturing site in Madrid underscores our commitment to achieving that goal, ”says Kevin Grogan, Liquibox Chief Commercial Officer.

The Madrid factory will provide a more expansive and flexible footprint for 16 bag making machines, with additional warehouse capacity. This will allow Liquibox to adapt operations to changes in volume and product mix and greatly minimize waste.

As part of its smart design, the factory features an innovative Clean Room, offering more than 13,000 sq ft of 100% dedicated production space, with all wooden pallets relegated to a separate palletizing area. Current BRC, ISO9001 and ISO22000 certifications will be maintained in the new building.

“Every day our team is guided by our core values of commitment, innovation, and responsibility. These values came to life in the hard work from our team to design, develop and create the European bag-in-box center of excellence. In an extraordinary year, the Liquibox team rose to the occasion and delivered the state of the facility on plan, ” says Andrew McLeland, Liquibox Chief Operations Officer.

