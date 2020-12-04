Spartech Acquires Tufpak, Inc.

Spartech announces the acquisition of Tufpak, Inc., a manufacturer of custom and stock engineered plastic films designed for biohazard bags, medical devices, and biopharma packaging.

Spartech Corporation
Dec 4th, 2020
Tufpak Secura'T engineering plastic bags.

“This acquisition expands our product line to include medical and biohazard plastic film capabilities with industry-leading packaging for biological, chemical, pharmaceutical and laboratory research applications,” said Spartech CEO John Inks. “We have always admired Tufpak’s focus on innovative plastic film development and are proud to welcome them to the Spartech team.”

Ossipee, N.H.-based Tufpak is globally recognized for its autoclave bags and pouches for biohazardous waste containment, transportation, and disposal that meet all U.S. federal and state requirements and regulations. The company specializes in a unique, proprietary PP blown film extrusion process that produces superior plastic physical properties as compared to standard blown film producers and converters. Tufpak’s brand of SUPROP PP film offers high temperature resistance, enhanced strength, sealability, and chemical resistance.

Additional product offerings include medical device packaging, biopharmaceutical aseptic sampling bags, breather bags for biological related industries, dust covers for medical devices and appliances, specialty military packaging, closure bags and specimen bags.

“Tufpak was acquired by our father almost 29 years ago when the company was a commodity bag maker, but with my brothers, we expanded the company vision to become a manufacturer of functional products serving the more attractive technical market,” said Tufpak owner Mike Wadlinger. “By developing a proprietary film-making capability, we have been able to produce complex bag and film structures that satisfy the demanding requirements of multiple markets, most notably the regulated autoclave biohazard bag products used in clinical healthcare markets. We are excited to be part of the Spartech family that shares our dedication to technical development, quality, and delivering outstanding results.”

Chris Pierce, a Managing Director of Nautic, said, “Spartech’s management team is one of the best I have worked with, and it is very impressive what they have accomplished to transform the business in a short time. The Tufpak acquisition is consistent with our strategy to increase Spartech’s healthcare business and add new capabilities and high margin products to the portfolio. With the Wadlingers’ continued involvement in Tufpak and the Spartech leadership team’s experience integrating acquisitions, we are confident that this will be a successful partnership.”

