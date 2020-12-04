WestRock Announces Chief Marketing Officer

In this newly created role, Herndon reports to Jeff Chalovich, chief commercial officer and president of Corrugated Packaging. Herndon leads the company-wide marketing organization and is responsible for planning, implementing and monitoring the overall enterprise marketing strategy.

“Margaret has a long track record of demonstrated performance at respected global brands,” said Chalovich. “We’re excited for her to join the team and lead an industry-leading marketing function that will continue to build on the positive momentum we’ve seen in our business.”

“It’s an honor to be a part of the WestRock team,” said Herndon. “As chief marketing officer, I look forward to partnering with leaders across the company to identify new market opportunities, deepen customer engagement and position WestRock as the most innovative, sustainable packaging solutions company in the industry. With our broad portfolio of sustainable packaging solutions, WestRock is uniquely positioned to solve our customers’ most critical marketplace challenges, and I’m excited to be part of this effort.”

Most recently, Herndon served as the chief marketing officer at Ericsson North America, where she was responsible for leading marketing and communications strategy to support regional business objectives in the United States and Canada. Prior to joining Ericsson, she spent 10 years with Hewlett-Packard, holding senior leadership positions in software, enterprise services and the corporate marketing divisions of the company.

Herndon holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Georgetown University and an MBA from Columbia University. She is an active leader in diversity and inclusion, as well as community outreach. She recently received a Leadership Excellence award for the technology category from the National Diversity Council and serves on the board of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).

