Massman Automation Hires Regional Sales Manager

“Ray brings extensive technical and sales management experience to Massman,” said Mark Suchy, Massman’s VP of Sales and Marketing, in making the announcement. “His knowledge of end-of-line systems, especially case packing and palletizing equipment spans 17 years and has made him a respected specialist in the field. That expertise and experience will be a welcome addition to our growing sales organization.”
Musson will be based in Minneapolis and will cover the south central United States.
Companies in this article