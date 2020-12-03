Serac Group Announces Chief Sales Officer

As Chief Sales Officer Ricard will oversee all machine and line sales activities worldwide for all products within Serac’s Product Portfolio. He will work in close collaboration with the managing and sales directors of each subsidiary in order to achieve the group's objectives.

This is a new position within the Serac Group, and Ricard will report directly to Chece. Ricard has been with Serac since 2009 establishing himself as a leader in the packaging industry as well as an expert for Serac Blow Molding technologies.

Starting as the India Sales Manager, Ricard was taught on the job while gaining a vast knowledge of the packaging industry and working his way to the top.

