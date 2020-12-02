Amcor Flexibles Offers Full-day Virtual Conference

AFNA’s Big Ideas conference will air virtually beginning at 9 a.m. CT on Thursday, Dec. 10.

Spanning 12 sessions – offered modularly so customers can attend the entire day or pick-and-choose the sessions that interest them – Big Ideas brings together packaging experts the likes of Mintel and the Association of Plastics Recycling (APR) for a full day of no-cost sessions devoted completely to making our customers successful.

“It’s been a challenging year for brands, retailers, and consumers,” said Amcor Sales and Marketing Vice President Laurel Spencer. “One of the things we’ve missed most during the pandemic is connecting face-to-face with our customers, sharing insights and innovation that can help them to succeed. We didn’t want to close out 2020 without taking the opportunity to share this kind of data with them.”

The Big Ideas line-up includes session on recycle-ready packaging solutions, high-performance packaging with shelf appeal, liquid packaging products and equipment, fresh meat automated packaging solutions, and healthcare packaging.

Highlights will include Mintel’s What’s now and what’s next: trends insights, and point of view on consumer habits, innovation, affordability, responsibility and the impact of COVID-19 on packaging; as well as APR’s co-presentation, Designing for sustainability: Understanding the role of flexible packaging in a circular economy.

The sessions will close with Mintel on Solutions vs. disruptions: Engaging consumers with emotionally-based packaging solutions.

Big Ideas has limited registration, so customers should register early at www.amcor.com/afna.

