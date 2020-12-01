Dual Lane Hand-Pack to Single File Merge Maximizes Production

These mild steel constructed conveyors from Multi-Conveyor will transport individual trays that will be hand-packed into cases. The new merge section will further increase productivity.

The 55 ft overall length system starts out with two straight running lanes of product, separated with a center rail that transfer to a 3 ft gapping conveyor with friction top belting. After pulling a gap, product takes a brief elevation to raise the product at a desired hand-packing height for insertion of the trays into corrugated cases.

Trays continue onto a plastic chain pack-table conveyor with a fixed end-stop that towers over two gravity roller conveyors on either where product is manually placed in open cartons.



Operators manually discharge the filled cases from each side of the hand pack where they’ll simultaneously merge, without collision, down to single file and onto a customer’s existing gravity roller.

LBP (low back pressure) transitions were used in each of the 6 belting transitions through the system. The 66 in. merge conveyor section employs ARB (active roller belt) technology to ensure a perfect merge.

