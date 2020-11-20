Paper Machinery Corp. Announces New President and CEO

Prior to joining PMC, Fortin served as President of Probat, Inc., a Chicago-based manufacturing company that produces roasting and processing equipment for the coffee industry. Fortin has also held executive leadership positions with RathGibson, a PCC company, and Fluid Management, a Unit of the IDEX Corp. Fortin has a BSME from Columbia University and a MSAE from the University of Cincinnati.

“We are very happy to welcome John to our team,” said Scott Koehler, CFO and board member. “John shares our company values, our passion for innovation and dedication to our customers. This shared philosophy and his leadership experience in global manufacturing companies makes him an excellent addition to our company.”

Fortin brings over 30 years of experience in the industrial manufacturing sector with engineered products. His successful track record in managing complex businesses and his business strategy of increasing market share through enhanced value for the customer, reinforce PMC’s tradition of designing and manufacturing the highest quality, state-of-the art container forming equipment for the food and beverage market.

Fortin stated, “PMC is a highly respected industry leader with strong global market share position that has an outstanding team. I’m honored to join PMC and I look forward to working with PMC’s management team to expand our portfolio of innovative products and services it delivers to our customers.”

