Eriez Adds Refurbished Processing Equipment Feature to Website

Every piece of refurbished equipment is repaired by the experts at the company’s service center, ready for quick shipping and backed by an “as new” warranty.

Eriez says its refurbished equipment is guaranteed to operate at original equipment standards. “We stand behind our promise with our as-new warranty and make our team of professionals available 24/7, should an unexpected issue arise,” explains John Klinge, Eriez Director of Strategic Sales-Aftermarket.

The wide range of refurbished equipment typically available from Eriez includes eddy current separators, drum magnets, wet drum separators and suspended electromagnets. According to Eriez, the refurbished equipment web page is updated with newly refurbished equipment as it becomes available.



