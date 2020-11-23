Pemcor Packaging Enhances Headquarters and Manufacturing Site

In addition to major building renovations and the addition of significant new manufacturing equipment, the company has also added key members to its senior management team.

Formerly San Diego Paper Box Co., with an operating history in San Diego of over 100 years, the company was acquired by Pemcor Investment Corp. in 2018 and recently renamed. The Spring Valley site is an important center for manufacturing and operations, with approximately 40 current employees and a 55,000 sq ft facility containing state-of-the art equipment for manufacturing printed paper packaging and ancillary products. The renovated site includes modern and attractive head office facilities, and the property has room for future expansion, which is anticipated to occur in the near future based on the rapid growth of the business.

California is a leader in sustainability and Pemcor Packaging is in the process of installing a solar energy system to meet the company’s energy needs. The system will also add electric vehicle charging stations to the property. The company’s headquarters in San Diego reflect its commitment being an innovative leader in packaging solutions and sustainability.

