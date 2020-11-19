Domino Names Digital Printing Project Manager

“Domino Digital Printing continues to grow during these challenging times. We continue to build upon our strengths and add talent to support our growing customer base. Joshua has proven instrumental in achieving this growth. I am happy to announce the promotion of Joshua to Digital Printing Project Manager,” says Eric Van Patten, Projects and Installation Manager.

Brunn joined Domino in 2015 after a successful Naval career, in which he spent 20 years in the U.S. Navy ultimately achieving the rank of ET1. Initially starting at Domino as an installation engineer within the Coding and Marking group, Brunn exceled in all areas. He transitioned to the Digital Printing team in 2017, where he continued to provide excellent installations, build great customer relationships, and develop continuous process improvements.

During his time on the Digital Printing installation team, Brunn earned his bachelor’s degree in Business Management.

He has that Domino “do more” attitude and continues to push process improvements with his involvement in a global team developing a new hire training program.

Brunn says, “One of my favorite quotes is by Walt Disney, he said ‘The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing’. I look forward to the opportunity of working more directly with our customers, providing solutions to their digital printing needs.”



