Fanuc Named Top Workplace in 2020

Fanuc ranks 15 out of 30 companies in the large employer category in Michigan. In addition, the Chicago Tribune named Fanuc’s Hoffman Estate, IL regional office a top work place in Illinois for the third year in a row.

“I’m so honored that even during these challenging and unprecedented times of a global pandemic we’ve been named a top work place,” said Mike Cicco, President and CEO, Fanuc America. "This recognition is based on our employees’ feedback, and I’m proud they feel that Fanuc is an ideal place to work.”

“Our team of talented professionals is our greatest asset – integral to our company’s mission and key to Fanuc’s competitive advantage,” added Cicco.

Fanuc America’s Achievements in 2020 include a number of new CNC and robotics products, a new facility in Alabama, national recognition for helping close the manufacturing skills gap, and a first-ever virtual event. These accomplishments include:

• The new 30i-B Plus Series CNCs incorporate enhancements to progress high-speed and high-quality manufacturing, such as a state-of-the-art CPU, for faster and increased processing power, and include features designed to simplify 5-axis machining.

• To further develop the next-gen manufacturing workforce, Fanuc America expanded its CNC training offerings to include 5-axis CNC simulation. The machining simulation for workforce development provides virtual training for controls operation and part programming.

• The Quick and Simple Startup of Robotization (QSSR) G-code feature allows Fanuc CNCs to control machine tending robots that provide assistance to machine tools. This benefits those shops that are unfamiliar with robotic programming language since the robots can now be programmed using ISO standard G-code.

• A new CRX line of collaborative robots offer a variety of unique attributes that set industry standards in terms of ease of use, safety and reliability. The CRX is easy to program and teach points using Manual Guide teach programming and a new tablet interface with icon based drag-and-drop program control – no programming knowledge required

• A major expansion to its line of high-performance SCARA robots including the SR-12iA and SR-20iA with 12 and 20 kg payloads respectively. The added robot model variations offer companies versatile and high-speed options for a variety of applications including robotic assembly, robotic dispensing, robotic pick and place, and more. These two new SCARA robot models add to Fanuc’s already industry-leading range of industrial robots.

• A growing customer base prompted Fanuc to open a new regional office in Bessemer, AL to provide automation for aerospace, automotive OEMs, their tier suppliers, consumer products, and a wide range of other industries.

• The U.S. Department of Labor recognized Fanuc America, Rockwell Automation and other industry partners for apprenticeship programs designed to help companies overcome the skills gap. Fanuc’s education network includes more than 1,200 high school and post-secondary Fanuc -certified automation training organizations, and over 150 university and career technical training partners, providing students with nationally recognized Fanuc robotics certification and CNC certification.

• Fanuc held its first virtual event called “Take Control”. Launched on Oct. 19-22, the event site includes three distinct zones: Knowledge, Solutions and Exploration. Fanuc invites those looking to solve manufacturing problems to visit and learn how automation is helping companies achieve their goals.

