Rondo-Pak Expands Capacity at Two Facilities

The most recent additions address heightened market demand for specialty packaging, such as cartons incorporating child resistance, tamper evidence, crash lock or auto bottoms, and inner partitions.

The newly incorporated equipment is highlighted by a Koenig & Bauer Iberica Optima 106 Die-Cutter. Capable of producing 8,000 sheets/hr and offering continuous operation capabilities, the machine can die-cut several types of substrates, serving to complement Rondo-Pak’s existing die-cutting capabilities set and equipment portfolio.

Additionally, Rondo-Pak has added a Bobst Expertfold 110 Folder-Gluer to its existing lineup of folding and gluing equipment at the Rondo-Pak facilities. The Expertfold offers key quality inspection options such as in-line ejection, glue detection and barcode scanning, among other advanced features that increase efficiency and quality.

Both machines have the capacity to store specifications for set-up, reducing make-ready times for job runs. Along with other state-of-the-art features, these operator-friendly elements help diminish downtime and increase output capacity while promoting continuous improvement by a stored memory feature that accrues successful production parameters for recent runs.

“We are continually striving to increase our capacity, efficiency and quality to meet and exceed the demands of our growing customer base,” said Bob Reilley, President & COO of Rondo-Pak. “These purchases are critical towards achieving those objectives and supporting our continued growth and are important steps in our ongoing investment plans.”

