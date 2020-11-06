Aquene Springs and Liquibox Partner to Help Navajo Nation Combat COVID-19

For over five years, Liquibox has provided bag-in-box bags to Aquene Springs, so when they approached Liquibox for help, Liquibox was ready to assist. Aquene means “peace” in Native American, and Liquibox was more than willing to support Aquene Springs´ mission of service to others in a time of need.

Michael Hobson, owner of Aquene Springs, was first made aware of the devastating effect of COVID-19 on many Navajo in a L.A. Times article. The lack of running water for many families living on reservations makes hand washing difficult, and water is often delivered on trucks to tribes. After learning this, Hobson decided to support relief efforts by donating Emergency Source Water to at-risk populations. Hobson then met with Jerry Linder, Market Segment Director at Liquibox, who immediately offered to have Liquibox partner in the effort by providing 5-gal highly protective flexible bags with Liqui-Sure dispensing taps.

Liquibox and Aquene Springs are honored to donate 5,000 bag-in-box packages of Emergency Source Water to be delivered in October 2020. In addition, Transplace, the transportation supplier, has stepped in with $1,000-worth of donated freight on the first shipment.

“We are grateful to the Aquene Springs team who saw an opportunity to provide a service to the Navajo nation. We hope this combined effort provides peace of mind to the Navajo people. We are glad to have helped, in this small way, to make the world a bit better,” said Linder.



