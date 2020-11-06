Aquene Springs and Liquibox Partner to Help Navajo Nation Combat COVID-19

Aquene Springs, a North American supplier of source water approached Liquibox for help delivering emergency water to the Navajo Nation during the pandemic.

Liquibox
Nov 6th, 2020
Liquibox Aquene Springs Emergency Source Hi Res

For over five years, Liquibox has provided bag-in-box bags to Aquene Springs, so when they approached Liquibox for help, Liquibox was ready to assist. Aquene means “peace” in Native American, and Liquibox was more than willing to support Aquene Springs´ mission of service to others in a time of need.

Michael Hobson, owner of Aquene Springs, was first made aware of the devastating effect of COVID-19 on many Navajo in a L.A. Times article. The lack of running water for many families living on reservations makes hand washing difficult, and water is often delivered on trucks to tribes. After learning this, Hobson decided to support relief efforts by donating Emergency Source Water to at-risk populations. Hobson then met with Jerry Linder, Market Segment Director at Liquibox, who immediately offered to have Liquibox partner in the effort by providing 5-gal highly protective flexible bags with Liqui-Sure dispensing taps.

Liquibox and Aquene Springs are honored to donate 5,000 bag-in-box packages of Emergency Source Water to be delivered in October 2020. In addition, Transplace, the transportation supplier, has stepped in with $1,000-worth of donated freight on the first shipment.

“We are grateful to the Aquene Springs team who saw an opportunity to provide a service to the Navajo nation. We hope this combined effort provides peace of mind to the Navajo people. We are glad to have helped, in this small way, to make the world a bit better,” said Linder.


Cup Filler Image 1
Cup Inspection Sensor
Teledyne TapTone launches the Seal Integrity Tester (SIT) designed to inspect cups inside a cup filling system.
Nov 6th, 2020
Iq4 Run Wet Metal Detector Conveyor
Loma Systems to Unveil Metal Detector Conveyor at PACK EXPO Connects
Loma Systems will demonstrate key products at PACK EXPO Connects and will introduce its IQ4 RUN-WET metal detector conveyor designed for high-care environments where machinery clean-up is particularly harsh and frequent.
Nov 6th, 2020
All Together Cleanup Cpna At Headquarters Group Updated
Berry Team Members Clear Litter from Communities Around the World
Berry Global Group announced that its team members joined together in a three-week global campaign to clear litter from local communities around the world.
Nov 6th, 2020
Unknown
Argha Films Announces U.S. Launch of BOPP Film
Argha Films USA’s Pak Santoso Samudra Tan, Head of Intl Sales and Market Development discusses the U.S. launch of its Arlene brand BOPP films and the role of Arlene’s basic and specialty film grades.
Nov 6th, 2020
Nov 6th, 2020
Shurtape Shur Seal
Optimize Your Case Sealing Operations
See it at PACK EXPO Connects! Shurtape Technologies will showcase its ShurSEAL Solution designed to deliver quality, secure seals, while also maximizing packaging line efficiencies to keep them running longer and faster.
Nov 5th, 2020
Inauguration of Markem-Imaje facility in Bhiwadi, India.
Markem-Imaje Opens Factory in India
Markem-Imaje opened a new factory and head office in Bhiwadi, India. The facility features state-of-the-art labs and sampling centers, as well as ink production and printer assembly.
Nov 5th, 2020
Mrp Logo For Web
Mold-Rite Plastics Signs New Plastics Economy Global Commitment
Mold-Rite Plastics announced it signed the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment, joining a worldwide collaboration of businesses and governments committed to rethinking the way we design, use, and reuse plastics to create a circular economy for plastic.
Nov 5th, 2020
Sg112 Ex Main Front Chemical Label Rgb Small
Thermal Printer
Sato introduces the SG112-ex thermal printer that features a print width of up to 10.5 in. wide at a speed of up to 6 in./sec.
Nov 5th, 2020
Berlin Packaging Logo
Berlin Packaging Acquires Consolidated Bottle
The acquisition of Canada-based Consolidated Bottle Corp. will expand Berlin Packaging’s footprint in Canada, enabling the combined businesses to offer even more packaging solutions and value added services to their customers.
Nov 4th, 2020
Tri Seal Sniff Seal Masked
Closure Liner
Tekni-Plex’s patented Sniff Seal closure liner gives brand owners a way to showcase product scents/aromas without breaching the seal and compromising the contents. It is is compatible with mask wearing by enabling scent permeation through the liner.
Nov 4th, 2020
Deitz Ps1 Packserter
HMI for Desiccant Inserter
The Pharmafill PS1 Packserter desiccant inserter from Deitz Co. features a new HMI with a touch-screen control panel for intuitively easy setup and fast adjustments for easy product changeovers.
Nov 4th, 2020
Balluff
Linear Position Sensors
Balluff’s redundant linear position sensors are available with SSI and start/stop digital interface.
Nov 4th, 2020
The Microb-Blaster 2400 UV-C air sanitizer (right side of image); The Microb-Blaster 4800 (left side of image).
Join Fogg Filler at PACK EXPO Connects
Fogg Filler’s PACK EXPO Connects showroom with feature live chats, live product and machinery demos, and educational opportunities.
Nov 3rd, 2020
Starview1
Visit Starview Packaging at PACK EXPO Connects
Starview Packaging Machinery will showcase its complete line of sealing equipment for medical device tray packaging, food tray packaging, skin packaging, and more.
Nov 3rd, 2020
Allied Flex Rotary Machine
Rotary Standup Pouch Fill/Seal System
See it at PACK EXPO Connects! AlliedFlex will introduce the FLX R8 rotary standup pouch fill/seal system designed to accommodate the filling and sealing of pre-made standup/zipper pouches and quadseal side gusset bags.
Nov 3rd, 2020
Pharmaceutical container handling equipment
Morrison Container to Demonstrate Packaging Line Innovations at PACK EXPO Connects
Morrison Container Handling will be debuting eight live demos at PACK EXPO Connects, each showcasing its new and reimagined packaging line solutions.
Nov 2nd, 2020
Divinity HDPE 2 in. flip-top tube closure
Berry Global Tubes Recognized by APR
Berry Global announced that its PE squeezable tubes were recognized by the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) as meeting and exceeding its HDPE-01 Critical Guidance. Berry also introduces its Divinity HDPE 2 in. flip-top tube closure.
Nov 2nd, 2020
Markem Imaje Webinars 20201021 Crop
Markem-Imaje Offers Multilingual Webinars on Improving Package Coding Operations
In May, Markem-Imaje held a virtual expo of webinars covering eight topics. They were so popular, a new series of six will be offered on Innovation Days between October19 to December 18 2020.
Nov 2nd, 2020
Beckhoff Al8000 Linear Motors1
Linear Motors
The AL8000 linear motor series from Beckhoff is based on a modular system design consisting of linear motors and magnetic plates and offers wide-ranging options in length, winding, and cooling type.
Nov 2nd, 2020
Show attendees at PACK EXPO Connects will be offered virtual tours through Schubert’s facilities. Schubert employees will demonstrate customer machines and all their distinct features.
Schubert Goes Live at PACK EXPO Connects
Schubert will present its latest technological developments and product innovations with six different live demos at PACK EXPO Connects.
Nov 2nd, 2020
Pm Jokey Group Builds New Plant In Spain En 2
Jokey Group Builds a New Plant in Spain
Jokey Treplás’ new 30,000 sq ft production facility is scheduled to be operational in early 2021.
Oct 30th, 2020
AR digital work instruction for tool change on a Mondini tray sealer.
Harpak-ULMA Brings AR to its Packaging Platforms
Harpak-ULMA announced it is extending its platform capabilities to support Augmented Reality on its Rockwell Automation-enabled packaging solutions.
Oct 30th, 2020
Logo
Visit Septimatech at PACK EXPO Connects
Septimatech will feature live product demonstrations on changeover solutions as well as debut its Easy Changeover cart.
Oct 29th, 2020
Silgan Equipment51 R84 85 Vision Systems
Vision Systems Efficiently Detect Label Errors
Ensure only completely, properly labeled packaged products reach retail store shelves
Oct 29th, 2020
Pack Expo 2020
Eriez to Host Live Demonstrations at PACK EXPO Connects
Company will spotlight metal detectors and vibratory feeders.
Oct 29th, 2020
Integra Pp 108 Bicolor Gefahrensymbole Drucken
Inkjet System
See it at PACK EXPO Connects! AT Information Products will showcase the Integra PP108 Bicolor inkjet system.
Oct 29th, 2020
Serialization Aggregation Workstation (SAW)
Custom Powder Systems to Showcase Products at PACK EXPO Connects
At PACK EXPO Connects, Custom Powder Systems will showcase its products and its team of experts will be available to help with creating solutions for specific applications.
Oct 28th, 2020
Leswin Canales1
BPA Hires Sales Manager for South America
Leswin Canales was hired as Sales Manager for South America for BluePrintAutomation (BPA).
Oct 28th, 2020
Img 670666
AMS to Showcase New Facility, Products at PACK EXPO Connects
AMS Filling Systems will showcase its new facility and testing lab, as well as a variety of products, during a series of live events at PACK EXPO Connects.
Oct 28th, 2020
Syntegon Pack 202 Horizontal Flow Wrapper
Flow Wrapper Is Easy to Operate, Clean, and Maintain
Reduces downtime and maximizes overall equipment effectiveness
Oct 27th, 2020
Sic 33 Mm Acl Septic Closure
ACL Aseptic Closure
Silgan Closures introduces the 33 mm ACL lubrication-free aseptic closure featuring a linerless plug design that enables smooth application by the packager and easy removal by the consumer without the need for added lubrication.
Oct 27th, 2020