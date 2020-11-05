Markem-Imaje Opens Factory in India

The site opening marks an important step in Markem-Imaje’s long-term vision for ensuring a best-in-class service for its customers in India and abroad. At 22.3k sq-ft (5.5 acres), the site in the state of Rajasthan, an industrial hub in the north of India, houses not only coder and ink production but also commercial operations, aftermarket support, and back-office functions. It augments an already strong presence in the country. Many of the company’s Packaging Intelligence software solutions are developed in Bangalore.

Vincent Vanderpoel, President and CEO of Markem-Imaje observes: “As a leading player globally in the coding industry and part of Dover Corp., our new facilities and resources will ensure that manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers have access to the most effective and innovative coding technology and services available.”

“We’ve been active in India since 1987 and have already seen phenomenal progress, which we have been privileged to support. I am convinced the best days are still to come and see India as a huge growth opportunity for us and our customers,” continues Vanderpoel. “Our new site is proof of our unwavering interest in bringing world-leading printing and coding solutions to India and its neighbors. Merging equipment and consumables manufacturing with specialist sales expertise in brand protection, as well as sophisticated consulting and integration services, enables us to deliver the market’s best solutions across the region.”

Rajashekar Venkat, Managing Director – India Operations, Markem-Imaje adds: “By supplying batch coding and variable data printing machines used in segments as diverse as food and beverage, pharmaceutical, automotive and extrusion, to name just a few, we enable safety and traceability, while making counterfeiting harder.” Venkat elaborates, “Our wide portfolio of technologies means we code virtually any surface, with prints that are difficult or impossible to remove, while our code integrity, package integrity and brand protection software solutions strengthen our customers’ supply chain operations even further.”

Venkat concludes: “As we enter a new phase in India, all our field teams are brimming with new energy to help and support our customers.”

