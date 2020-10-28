Aptar On-Track to Meet Its 2025 Sustainability Commitments

Aptar Food + Beverage’s SimpliCycle recyclable valve technology is helping it meet its 2025 sustainability commitments.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

AptarGroup
Oct 28th, 2020
Simpli Cycle Full Color

Aptar’s SimpliCycle valve is made from a TPE material with a low density that allows the valve to float, so it is easily separated from the PET stream, and then ultimately recycled within the PP/PE olefin stream.

“Aptar is committed to using sustainable materials to create innovative flow control solutions that engage consumers and help them establish a deeper connection with their favorite brands,” Susan DeGroot, director of product marketing, said. “Our SimpliCycle TPE valve is one example of how we are continuously offering products that help meet both our company’s and customers’ sustainability goals while delivering on the product features the world has come to expect with Aptar valve dispensing.”

In 2019, Aptar signed the Ellen MacArthur New Plastics Economy Global Commitment and joined the World Business Council for Sustainable Development as part of its commitment to a circular vision in which plastic never becomes waste.

PACK EXPO Connects–November 9-13. Now more than ever, packaging and processing professionals need solutions for a rapidly changing world, and the power of the PACK EXPO brand delivers the decision makers you need to reach. Attendee registration is open now.

“Our partnerships with world organizations, like the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, demonstrates the commitment we have to eliminate, circulate, and innovate to meet our 2025 goals,” DeGroot added.

By 2025, Aptar has committed to take action to eliminate problematic or unnecessary plastic packaging; take action to move from single-use toward reuse models where relevant; have 100% of its plastic packaging be reusable, recyclable or compostable; and find solutions to increase recycled content across all plastic packaging used.

Companies in this article
AptarGroup
Simpli Cycle Full Color
Aptar On-Track to Meet Its 2025 Sustainability Commitments
Aptar Food + Beverage’s SimpliCycle recyclable valve technology is helping it meet its 2025 sustainability commitments.
Oct 28th, 2020
Serialization Aggregation Workstation (SAW)
Custom Powder Systems to Showcase Products at PACK EXPO Connects
At PACK EXPO Connects, Custom Powder Systems will showcase its products and its team of experts will be available to help with creating solutions for specific applications.
Oct 28th, 2020
Leswin Canales1
BPA Hires Sales Manager for South America
Leswin Canales was hired as Sales Manager for South America for BluePrintAutomation (BPA).
Oct 28th, 2020
Img 670666
AMS to Showcase New Facility, Products at PACK EXPO Connects
AMS Filling Systems will showcase its new facility and testing lab, as well as a variety of products, during a series of live events at PACK EXPO Connects.
Oct 28th, 2020
Syntegon Pack 202 Horizontal Flow Wrapper
Flow Wrapper Is Easy to Operate, Clean, and Maintain
Reduces downtime and maximizes overall equipment effectiveness
Oct 27th, 2020
Sic 33 Mm Acl Septic Closure
ACL Aseptic Closure
Silgan Closures introduces the 33 mm ACL lubrication-free aseptic closure featuring a linerless plug design that enables smooth application by the packager and easy removal by the consumer without the need for added lubrication.
Oct 27th, 2020
Spee Dee Cheese Merchants Rob Arko
Spee-Dee to Show Video of Equipment Installed at Cheese Processing Facility
During Spee-Dee’s demo sessions at PACK EXPO Connects, a virtual tour of Cheese Merchant’s facility will be shown, and visitors will see its bottle filling lines for grated parmesan cheese in production using Spee-Dee’s fillers and checkweighers.
Oct 27th, 2020
Cp2000 With Feed Screws
Multi-Purpose Labeling Systems
See it at PACK EXPO Connects! Universal Labeling Systems will showcase its Contract Packager Series labeling systems enhanced with an expansive touch-screen control package to include both stepper and servo-driven technologies, along with AC drive motors.
Oct 27th, 2020
Tri Seal Luxe Seal 2 Piece Induction Seal Liners
Tri-Seal to Present Live Demos at PACK EXPO Connects
Tri-Seal, a Tekni-Plex business, will presents four live demos about closure liners and related equipment during PACK EXPO Connects.
Oct 27th, 2020
Hi Cone Logo 63mm Nc Hr
Hi-Cone Joins U.S. Plastics Pact
Hi-Cone Worldwide joined U.S. Plastics Pact, a collaboration led by The Recycling Partnership, World Wildlife Fund (WWF), and Ellen MacArthur Foundation.
Oct 27th, 2020
Fb 25 Yrs Hac 70yrs Pr
Heat and Control Celebrates Anniversaries
Heat and Control marks two major milestones in 2020—the 70th anniversary of the company and the 25th anniversary of its FastBack horizontal motion conveyor.
Oct 27th, 2020
Fresh Lock Zipper Style 8503 Product Image
Fresh-Lock to Showcase New Closures at PACK EXPO Connects
Fresh-Lock’s team will highlight the brand’s new sustainable closure advancements in its 8000 series, ongoing green initiatives, and the latest closures that are helping the brand expand its presence in multiple markets.
Oct 27th, 2020
Texwrap 914 Bvs Vertical Wrapping System
Texwrap to Offer Virtual Demonstrations at PACK EXPO Connects
Texwrap, a ProMach brand, will showcase the capabilities of its shrink wrapping, shrink bundling and E-Commerce systems during a week of virtual demonstrations at PACK EXPO Connects.
Oct 26th, 2020
831156 Bs Touchless World Wheel Enhancement V1 (1)
Scannable Smart Tags
See it at PACK EXPO Connects! R.R. Donnelley will demonstrate its recently introduced Touchless World scannable smart tags solution designed for smartphone engagement.
Oct 26th, 2020
Multi Conveyor Pec Dem Os 2020 Low Res
Multi-Conveyor to Demonstrate Conveying Technologies at PACK EXPO Connects
Multi-Conveyor is bringing “virtually” every popular technology it builds on a regular basis to PACK EXPO Connects.
Oct 26th, 2020
Orion Ma Dx2 Lo Pro Drag Chain Conveyor System
Orion to Offer Virtual Pallet Wrapping Demonstrations at PACK EXPO Connects
Orion Packaging Systems, a division of ProMach, will demonstrate its latest innovations in stretch-wrapping technology via virtual presentations at PACK EXPO Connects.
Oct 26th, 2020
Hybrid Conveyors
Specialty Conveyor
See it at PACK EXPO Connects! Dynamic Conveyor will showcase the Hybrid specialty conveyor designed to overcome the challenges of limited spaces, high speeds, heavy loads, heavy impact, and abrasive and/or hot and cold products.
Oct 23rd, 2020
Material Transfer Material Master Bulk Bag Discharging System
Discharging System Easily Integrates into Existing Processes
Is built for accelerated contact surface sanitizing and inspection
Oct 23rd, 2020
Apr R Ecognition Tube Outside
Berry Global Tubes Recognized by APR
Berry Global announced that its PE squeezable tubes have been recognized by the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) as meeting and exceeding APR’s HDPE-01 Critical Guidance.
Oct 23rd, 2020
Hayssen Isb Print
Vf/f/s Sanitary Bagger
See it at PACK EXPO Connects! BW Flexible Systems will debut its Hayssen ISB (intelligent sanitary bagger) designed to provide the best-in-class sanitary design, modern industrial machine intelligence, and intuitive operation for vf/f/s packaging.
Oct 23rd, 2020
More in Supplier News
Seal Scope Sensors On Vffs Machine
In-Line Seal Inspection
See it at PACK EXPO Connects! Engilico will showcase the SealScope in-line sealing inspection and process monitoring technology for flexible packages such as pouches, flow wraps, vf/f/s bags, and more.
Oct 23rd, 2020
Steve Holland Image
Wildeck Announces Vice President of Operations
Steve Holland was named Vice President of Operations for Wildeck, Inc.
Oct 23rd, 2020
Vcs Pr Asset 3520832 686075 A258f444 3062 40a2 9752 F7b87a2bf69c 0
Annular Space Heat Exchangers
See it at PACK EXPO Connects! HRS will showcase its range of AS Series of annular space heat exchangers.
Oct 22nd, 2020
E Pac Connect Full Lockup 2000px (1)
ePac Flexible Packaging Announces ePacConnect
Innovative company plans to digitize all packaging to connect brands with consumers.
Oct 22nd, 2020
Re Meltable Briquettes
Ardagh Group Wins Sustainability Award
Ardagh Group won a Sustainability Award in the inaugural “Pre-Commercialised Innovation” category for its method of producing re-meltable briquettes from the fine particle glass rejected during the recycling process.
Oct 22nd, 2020
Pe Pouch Woofsome Dog Treats Earth Tone Collage
Recyclable Pet Food Packaging
Printpack introduces the Preserve line of recyclable pet food packaging featuring Preserve PE, Preserve PCR, and Preserve Renewable.
Oct 22nd, 2020
3271 005 All Sharp
Thermal Inkjet Printer
See it at PACK EXPO Connects! Domino North America’s Gx-Series thermal inkjet (TIJ) printer is making its debut in North America at PACK EXPO Connects. It is designed for fast and accurate coding on product labels, flexible films, and cartons.
Oct 22nd, 2020
Ima Pouch Machine Pr Image
Continuous Motion Rotary Machines
IMA Dairy & Food USA introduces the Ermetika Series of high-speed, continuous motion rotary machines featuring output capacities ranges from 120 to 480 ppm.
Oct 22nd, 2020
Matt Gisoni
Spartech Announces New Appointments
Spartech announced the promotions of Matt Gisoni to Vice President of Supply Chain and Sourcing, and Dave Gorenc to Vice President of Manufacturing.
Oct 21st, 2020
INTELLECT Filler Management Inspection Solutions
Filtec to Showcase Inspection Products at PACK EXPO Connects
See it at PACK EXPO Connects! Filtec will showcase its INTELLECT line of inspection products, including filler management inspection solutions, vision pressure inspection solutions for cans and bottles, and empty can inspection system.
Oct 21st, 2020
Recycleware Press Release
Recyclable Foodservice Containers
Fabri-Kal launches Recycleware foodservice containers made with a minimum of 20-50% PCR PET material. Product line includes on-the-go-boxes, round and square deli containers, and dessert containers
Oct 21st, 2020
Key Zephyr Rendering
Horizontal-Motion Conveyor
See it at PACK EXPO Connects! Key Technology will introduces the Zephyr horizontal-motion conveyor.
Oct 21st, 2020