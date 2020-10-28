Aptar On-Track to Meet Its 2025 Sustainability Commitments

Aptar’s SimpliCycle valve is made from a TPE material with a low density that allows the valve to float, so it is easily separated from the PET stream, and then ultimately recycled within the PP/PE olefin stream.

“Aptar is committed to using sustainable materials to create innovative flow control solutions that engage consumers and help them establish a deeper connection with their favorite brands,” Susan DeGroot, director of product marketing, said. “Our SimpliCycle TPE valve is one example of how we are continuously offering products that help meet both our company’s and customers’ sustainability goals while delivering on the product features the world has come to expect with Aptar valve dispensing.”

In 2019, Aptar signed the Ellen MacArthur New Plastics Economy Global Commitment and joined the World Business Council for Sustainable Development as part of its commitment to a circular vision in which plastic never becomes waste.

“Our partnerships with world organizations, like the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, demonstrates the commitment we have to eliminate, circulate, and innovate to meet our 2025 goals,” DeGroot added.

By 2025, Aptar has committed to take action to eliminate problematic or unnecessary plastic packaging; take action to move from single-use toward reuse models where relevant; have 100% of its plastic packaging be reusable, recyclable or compostable; and find solutions to increase recycled content across all plastic packaging used.

