Hi-Cone Joins U.S. Plastics Pact

As part of the U.S. Pact, Hi-Cone recognizes that significant, system-wide change is imperative to realize a circular economy for plastics. As such, the U.S. Pact will convene more than 70 brands, retailers, NGOs, and government agencies across the plastics value chain to bring one voice to U.S. packaging through coordinated initiatives and innovative solutions for rethinking products, packaging, and business models.

“Hi-Cone joining the U.S. Plastics Pact is further evidence of our commitment to creating a circular plastics economy and ensuring this material doesn’t become waste,” said Shawn Welch, Vice President and General Manager of Hi-Cone Worldwide. “The U.S. Pact is creating substantive change regarding how our country deals with plastic, and Hi-Cone is eager to advance this fundamental shift in the packaging industry.”

As an Activator of the U.S. Plastics Pact, Hi-Cone has agreed to collectively deliver against these four ambitious goals:

• Define a list of packaging to be designated as problematic or unnecessary by 2021 and take measures to eliminate them by 2025.

• By 2025, all plastic packaging is 100% reusable, recyclable, or compostable.

• By 2025, undertake ambitious actions to effectively recycle or compost 50% of plastic packaging.

• By 2025, the average recycled content or responsibly sourced bio-based content in plastic packaging will be 30%.

PACK EXPO Connects–November 9-13. Now more than ever, packaging and processing professionals need solutions for a rapidly changing world, and the power of the PACK EXPO brand delivers the decision makers you need to reach. Attendee registration is open now.

Hi-Cone has already begun transforming its multipack packaging portfolio to RingCycles, a 50%+ post-consumer recycled solution that eliminates more than 25 million pounds of virgin plastic per year with a much lower environmental impact. The company is also on target to provide a packaging solution that is 100% recyclable, compostable or biodegradable by 2025.

Hi-Cone recently launched the RingRecycleMe program in partnership with Avangard Innovative – the worldwide leader in #4 LDPE plastic recycling. Through this partnership, the two companies joined forces to address the current plastic waste crisis through a circular approach that keeps ring carriers in a recycled production loop, and out of landfills and the environment. In addition to partnering with Avangard Innovative and investing in next-generation solutions, Hi-Cone partners with leading organizations around the world including the Ocean Conservancy and TerraCycle and is part of the Ellen McArthur Foundation New Plastic Economy Global Commitment to advance the circular economy and keep plastics in use as a valuable resource.

U.S. Plastics Pact is a solutions-driven initiative rooted in four ambitious goals intended to drive significant systems change by unifying diverse cross-sector approaches, setting a national strategy, and creating scalable solutions to create a path forward toward a circular economy for plastics in the United States by 2025.



