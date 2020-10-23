Berry Global Tubes Recognized by APR

This recognition is based on the technical recyclability of the packaging tube innovation with the HDPE bottle stream. The recognition culminates from a rigorous process that involved regrinding standard production tubes into pellets, which were tested for density, moisture, and substrate percentage.

Five different tube formats, with varying levels of substrate, barrier materials and decoration processes, including flexographic and silkscreen printing, were included in the test.

“Tubes are the ideal packaging format for a growing number of products around the world. Consumers really like the convenience and performance that comes with a tube” says Diane Marret, Sustainability Director, Berry Global. “It’s important that we ensure that tubes are part of the sustainable packaging story”, she continues. “With the APR recognition, brand owners can feel confident that Berry’s tubes support their sustainability goals.”

Berry places a firm focus on creating a positive environmental impact through streamlined operations, continuously engaged partners, and optimized eco-friendly products. Through its determination to minimize waste and natural resource usage, Berry believes it can increase both recycling access and recycling rates.

