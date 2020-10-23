Bunting Catalogs Available in Spanish

As a part of its 60th anniversary rebranding campaign, Bunting wrote new catalogs for the following industries: food and pharmaceutical; plastics; recycling; metal working and fabricating; custom magnets and magnetic assemblies; and the aggregate, mining, and mineral industries. These catalogs feature completely updated text as well as new full color photos of each featured product. Bunting is a global company with multiple locations around the world. As a result, it understand the importance of offering its catalogs in multiple languages in order to best serve its customers.

New Catalogs with Full-Color Photos and Illustrations

Bunting’s catalogs have been completely rewritten, and feature new high-resolution images and graphics. The catalogs feature new brand imagery as well as the most up to date images and product descriptions of a wide range of products. Whether you choose to read our new catalog in English or Spanish, you will enjoy highly detailed descriptions and vivid full-color photographs of our products. Additionally, our catalogs include “Perfect Plant” diagrams, which illustrate examples of various ways Bunting products are able to be installed to create a comprehensive system within your facility.





Bunting Offers Extensive Range of Products Serving Many Industries

Bunting offers an exceptionally diverse range of products, and to assist customers, the catalogs are conveniently organized by industry. Each catalog features equipment carefully selected to best serve specific industry needs, and includes our magnetic separation equipment, metal detectors, and conveyors and conveyor components. Bunting also offer a catalog devoted to our ability to design and manufacture custom magnets and magnetic assemblies. In addition to offering our catalogs in Spanish, Bunting also has Spanish speaking sales representatives available to assist customers in selecting the perfect equipment for their needs.

Bunting is able to offer extensive customization options for all of its equipment. Sales representatives and engineering team will work with customers to determine their exact needs, and develop custom products to best serve those needs and address unique industry or facility related challenges. By working with customers in Spanish, Bunting is able to provide Spanish speaking customers a significantly improved customer service experience.

Download a free copy of any of Bunting’s new Spanish language industry catalogs at www.buntingmagnetics.com/es/ and click on the “Catalog” tab.

