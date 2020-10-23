Wildeck Announces Vice President of Operations

In his new position, Holland will be responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of Wildeck’s multi-site manufacturing facilities, strengthening quality initiatives, and leading the journey toward operational excellence while supporting the organization’s strategic growth goals.

Holland brings more than 20 years of operations, engineering, and continuous improvement leadership experience to Wildeck. “Steve is a hands-on leader who has led high performance teams throughout his career,” said Dan Lorenz, President of Wildeck, Inc. “His commitment to continuous improvement and quality at the source will be invaluable as Wildeck continues to expand its operational presence and grow market share.”

Holland earned a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Arkansas State and an MBA from the University of Texas at Dallas.





