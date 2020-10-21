Spartech Announces New Appointments

Spartech announced the promotions of Matt Gisoni to Vice President of Supply Chain and Sourcing, and Dave Gorenc to Vice President of Manufacturing.

Spartech Corporation
Oct 21st, 2020

“We want to congratulate Matt and Dave on their promotions,” said John Manzi, Spartech Executive Chairman, “Matt and Dave have played instrumental roles in Spartech’s success over the years and they will continue to play vital roles for us moving forward.”

A member of  the Spartech team for over 27 years, Gisoni previously served as Director, Supply Chain and Sourcing. He has served in a number of operations roles and was named a 2019 Spartech Circle of Champions recipient.

Gisoni has a BS in electrical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh. He lives in the Washington, DC area.

A member of the Spartech team for over 23 years, Gorenc previously served as Director of Manufacturing. He originally joined Spartech as manager of the Muncie, Ind. plant then served in a number of operations and general management positions. He has over 36 years of experience in plastics.

Gorenc has a BS in general engineering from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and an MBA from Georgia State University. He lives in southern Wisconsin.

