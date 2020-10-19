Greif-Velox Launches American Subsidiary

Greif-Velox launched Greif-Velox America LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary that will operate regional sales and service in North, Central and South America.

Greif-Velox
Oct 19th, 2020
Greif Velox Logo

The launch of the new site, which will be located in Sacramento, Calif., in the U.S., gives Greif-Velox a direct footprint in a major market.

"Many of our international customers operate factories in Europe and Asia as well as North and South America. At the same time, the U.S. is the world's largest market for packaging machines. With the founding of our new subsidiary, we will gain firm footing in the international market," said Ralf Drews, CEO of Greif-Velox.

The Americas are not new ground for Greif-Velox. The company has been highly successful in the region for many years already, with more than 30 systems in use at customer facilities in the food, chemical and petrochemical industries

Due to increasing labor costs and the growing demands on workplace and product safety, fully automated, highly efficient packaging solutions are increasingly important. This is a core strength of Greif-Velox, which is always looking to meet customer needs with new innovations.

Greif-Velox has named Marko Wittich as CEO of the Americas to manage the new subsidiary. Wittich has more than 20 years of business-to-business experience working with international corporations. He has held multiple executive and management roles and has successfully led service and sales for companies in Europe, North America and South America.

"Our presence on the ground will mean we can strengthen and improve our regional customer relations," said Wittich. “I look forward to helping build our customer base and better serving clients here.

Oct 19th, 2020
Oct 19th, 2020
