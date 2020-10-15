Spartech Announces Chief Executive Officer

Spartech promoted John Inks to Chief Executive Officer. He previously served as Chief Operating Officer for Spartech.

Spartech Corporation
Oct 15th, 2020
John Inks

“As Chief Operating Officer for the past 18 months, John has demonstrated exceptional leadership while at the same time driving improvements in a collaborative manner across operations including safety, quality, service, supply chain, sourcing and profitability through operational excellence,said John Manzi, Spartech Executive Chairman. “I am pleased to expand his role and responsibilities with this change.”

Over the past 13 years, Inks has served in a variety of leadership capacities for Spartech including finance, operations and commercial excellence roles. Following the company’s divestiture from PolyOne in 2017, he was promoted to Vice President of Operations. In 2019, Inks was promoted to Chief Operating Officer where he led initiatives focused on improving business profitability and delivering improved service and quality to customers to effectively grow business in Spartech’s targeted market growth segments.

Inks has a BS in Chemical Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh and an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University. He will continue to reside in Pittsburgh.

