Spartech Announces Chief Executive Officer

“As Chief Operating Officer for the past 18 months, John has demonstrated exceptional leadership while at the same time driving improvements in a collaborative manner across operations including safety, quality, service, supply chain, sourcing and profitability through operational excellence,” said John Manzi, Spartech Executive Chairman. “I am pleased to expand his role and responsibilities with this change.”

Over the past 13 years, Inks has served in a variety of leadership capacities for Spartech including finance, operations and commercial excellence roles. Following the company’s divestiture from PolyOne in 2017, he was promoted to Vice President of Operations. In 2019, Inks was promoted to Chief Operating Officer where he led initiatives focused on improving business profitability and delivering improved service and quality to customers to effectively grow business in Spartech’s targeted market growth segments.

Inks has a BS in Chemical Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh and an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University. He will continue to reside in Pittsburgh.

PACK EXPO Connects–November 9-13. Now more than ever, packaging and processing professionals need solutions for a rapidly changing world, and the power of the PACK EXPO brand delivers the decision makers you need to reach. Attendee registration is open now.