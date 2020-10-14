Fanuc Recognized for Efforts in Closing the Manufacturing Skills Gap

An official signing ceremony hosted by U.S. DOL Secretary Eugene Scalia named 18 SRE organizations. The Fanuc America-Rockwell Automation coalition gained recognition for its focus on robotics and advanced automation, specifically the integration of these technologies into systems and the future workforce needed to support them.

Effective May 11, 2020, the U.S. DOL issued a Final Rule that establishes a system for advancing the development of high-quality Industry-Recognized Apprenticeship Programs (IRAPs). IRAPs provide individuals with opportunities to obtain workplace-relevant knowledge and progressively advancing skills. IRAPs include a paid-work and an educational component and result in industry-recognized certifications.

The intent is to address America’s skills gap and rapidly increase the availability of high-quality apprenticeship programs in sectors where apprenticeship opportunities are not widespread. SRE’s have the authority to oversee the development of high-quality IRAPs.

Industry leaders FANUC and Rockwell have worked together over the past decade developing training, certifications, and an education and training delivery network. This network of educational partners includes more than 1200 high school and post-secondary Fanuc-certified training organizations, and over 150 university and career technical training partners associated with this industry team.

“Fanuc is honored to be named an SRE,” said Paul Aiello, Director of Education, Fanuc America. “Our team combines Fanuc’s world-renowned robotics and CNC with Rockwell Automation’s advanced controls, APT’s expertise in system integration and NOCTI, the largest credentialing organization in the U.S.”

As an SRE, Fanuc and its coalition will work with customers to align them with schools in Fanuc’s Education Network that are local to their manufacturing facilities. The team will guide each company to develop an IRAP that helps them build a pipeline of skilled workers by upscaling current employees and filling open positions with high school and college students.

“We joined forces because we saw the extreme need for qualified, skilled workers,” added Aiello. “We worked with our industry and education partners to develop these programs to provide career pathways and upskilling options through high-school, training organizations, post-secondary colleges and universities – all aligned to employers’ needs.”

