Cosmetic Packaging Company Adopts Eastman’s Cristal Renew

Cristal Renew delivers high levels of certified recycled content without compromising the performance, color, and quality that have made Cristal the standard for cosmetics packaging.

“We were looking for a sustainability solution that doesn’t compromise on performance and aesthetics,” said Stéphane Perrollier, Qualiform CEO. “When Eastman announced its Renew offerings, we were interested right away. Using landfill-bound waste to create such beautiful packaging was very appealing. This really is game-changing technology.”

Cristal Renew is manufactured by Eastman, a global specialty materials company and leading supplier to the cosmetics industry. Qualiform’S sustainable luxury line features bottles made from Cristal Renew EB062-50 and EN076-50, both with 50% certified recycled content. Qualiform offers the option of Cristal Renew for all standard and customized PET or PETG bottles. Samples of standard bottles, including Georgia 100 mL, Quadratus 100 mL and Elegance 200 mL, are available now.

Cristal Renew is part of a broad portfolio of sustainable resins that Eastman now offers to the cosmetics market. These resins are made possible by Eastman’s Advanced Circular Recycling technologies and have all necessary regulatory clearances for the U.S. and EU.

“Eastman Renew materials provide the clarity, luster, color compatibility and durability that cosmetics brands have demanded from their packaging for years,” said Renske Gores, segment market manager for specialty plastics–cosmetics packaging at Eastman. “Eastman’s molecular recycling allows us to meet these rigorous performance standards and, at the same time, provide significant environmental benefits: landfill diversion, resource conservation and a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.”

“We are very excited to offer cosmetic packages to the market with such high levels of certified* recycled content — and to meet brands’ sustainability needs today,” said Perrollier. “QUALIFORM has a long relationship with Eastman and experience with their products. Since Cristal Renew is indistinguishable in performance and aesthetics from Eastman’s heritage products, no retooling or requalification was necessary, making this an easy switch.”

Eastman Renew resins have been certified by International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC), a global, independent agency for tracking sustainable content in a variety of industries. Eastman Renew products are produced with ISCC-certified recycled content by mass balance allocation.

“We decided to get ISCC certified earlier this year because we — and the brands who are our customers — believe in this solution and the transparency it provides through the certification,” continued Perrollier. “We found the certification process to be clear and easy to complete due to our existing traceability system and have appreciated the support ISCC provides.”



