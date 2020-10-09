BPA Hires Sales Manager for Mexico

About her new opportunity, Treviño says: “I’m so excited to join BluePrint Automation’s team. Not only is BPA a well-known company for secondary packaging with high quality and flexible solutions, but their high focus on always finding ways to help and advise the customer is something that I relate with. I’m happy to have the opportunity to help grow the Mexico territory and be part of this big family-like team.”

Treviño holds a bachelor’s degree in Food Engineering from Tecnologico de Monterrey and will soon complete her MBA from EGADE Business School. Having worked for companies like Syntegon formerly Bosch Packaging/ Kliklok Woodman and Roha Sciences Mexico, she brings to BPA almost six years of experience in the food packaging industry.

