BPA Hires Sales Manager for Mexico

Rosalbina Treviño was hired as Sales Manager, Mexico for BluePrint Automation (BPA).

BluePrint Automation (BPA)
Oct 9th, 2020
Rtrevino

About her new opportunity, Treviño says: “I’m so excited to join BluePrint Automation’s team. Not only is BPA a well-known company for secondary packaging with high quality and flexible solutions, but their high focus on always finding ways to help and advise the customer is something that I relate with. I’m happy to have the opportunity to help grow the Mexico territory and be part of this big family-like team.”

Treviño holds a bachelor’s degree in Food Engineering from Tecnologico de Monterrey and will soon complete her MBA from EGADE Business School.  Having worked for companies like Syntegon formerly Bosch Packaging/ Kliklok Woodman and Roha Sciences Mexico, she brings to BPA almost six years of experience in the food packaging industry.

BluePrint Automation (BPA)
64633 BluePrint Automation (BPA) Case Packer Gravity 100r
64633 BluePrint Automation (BPA) Case Packer Gravity 100r
Oct 6th, 2020
BluePrint Automation (BPA) – Technisch Schrijver
BluePrint Automation (BPA) – Technisch Schrijver
Aug 24th, 2020
64041 BluePrint Automation (BPA) Case Packer
64041 BluePrint Automation (BPA) Case Packer
Jul 29th, 2020
