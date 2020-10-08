Food Processing Plant Orders Third Somic Case Packer

Due to its rapid growth, OH SNAP! Pickling Co. ordered a third Somic 424 W3 wraparound case packer system to keep up with the demand for its products.

Somic America, Inc.
Oct 8th, 2020
Somic Oh Snap!

The unit is expected to be online in the second quarter of 2021.

Already experiencing solid production results after installing two high-speed Somic case packing systems three months ago, OH SNAP! Pickling Co. ordered a third retail ready 424 W3 wraparound machine.

The Little Chute, Wis. company, a division of GLK Foods in nearby Appleton, produces refrigerated brine-less pickled vegetables. The popular, single-serve pouches of pickles, carrots, green beans, snap peas, and jalapeños are sold at grocery, big box and C-stores, as well as at vending and hospitality outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada. To keep up with demand, OH SNAP! is currently running the machines 24/6 and collating and case packing between 1.5 and 2 million pouches per week.

“We like how the Somic machines are functioning. Based on their performance, along with the continuing rapid growth of our OH SNAP! business, we are purchasing a third Somic machine,” states company president Ryan M. Downs. The installation of this machine coincides with a planned addition that will increase the current 70,000 sq-ft facility to 110,000 sq-ft.

“Our 424 W3 wraparound case packing systems are the perfect choice for OH SNAP! because they are designed to deliver high performance,” said Peter Fox, Vice President of Sales for Minnesota-based Somic America, Inc. “With their current format set-up, they are collating and case packing as many as 160 pouches per minute and the product is packaged in 6, 12, or 18 count display cartons. When the third machine is put into operation next year, they will have the capability to satisfy greater demand in the marketplace for their products.”


Companies in this article
Somic America, Inc.
Videos from Somic America, Inc.View all videos
SOMIC Company Overview
SOMIC Company Overview
Sep 2nd, 2020
SOMIC Messefilm FachPack2018
SOMIC Messefilm FachPack2018
Dec 26th, 2018
This is SOMIC
This is SOMIC
Feb 27th, 2018
Wipotec Hc A Checkweigher
Checkweigher Has Requirements-based Modularity for Greater Flexibility
Includes user-friendly controls that yield efficiency improvements
Oct 8th, 2020
Somic Oh Snap!
Food Processing Plant Orders Third Somic Case Packer
Due to its rapid growth, OH SNAP! Pickling Co. ordered a third Somic 424 W3 wraparound case packer system to keep up with the demand for its products.
Oct 8th, 2020
Antonio Ortega Suárez and Franco Dolfini in the Madrid factory.
AND&OR Acquires Franco Dolfini Automation
AND&OR has acquired Madrid-based Franco Dolfini Automation a manufacturer of automation machinery for the manufacturing of plastic bottles.
Oct 8th, 2020
Heather Spitler
BW Integrated Systems Announces Vice President of Culture and People Development
Heather Spitler was promoted to Vice President of Culture and People Development (CPD) for BW Integrated Systems. She will focus on creating harmony between people and performance.
Oct 8th, 2020
Passive Transfer Facilitates Printing Multi Conveyor Low Res
Passive Transfers Facilitate Multiple Side Case Printing
Multi-Conveyor recently built three mild-steel constructed conveyors that passive off transfer from narrow to wide side leading (and back) to facilitate multiple side case printing.
Oct 8th, 2020
D Harmann
Spee-Dee Announces Sales Application Manager
Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery promoted Danny Harmann to Sales Applications Manager. He will oversee customer sales to ensure filling and checkweighing solutions meet specific application needs.
Oct 8th, 2020
Perceptiv Banner R3
Regal Launches Regal Perceptiv Intelligence
Perceptiv Intelligence enables companies to focus on operational performance, plant reliability, and operational efficiency.
Oct 8th, 2020
300x250 Dpp Ad
Digital Print for Packaging Online
Taking place Oct. 12-14, 2020, DPP Online is the place to have technical discussions around commercializing digital print for the packaging industry.
Oct 7th, 2020
Gea Sanicip Ii Bag Filtration System
System Maintains and Controls Pressure Drop through Filtration Bags
Promotes longer production times and reduces CIP intervals
Oct 6th, 2020
Delta Mod Tech Move In
Delta ModTech Moves into New Corporate Headquarters
U.S. Converting machine manufacturer Delta ModTech moved into their new corporate headquarters in Ramsey Minnesota mid-August 2020.
Oct 5th, 2020
Idec Fc6 A Ether Net Ip Press Release Plc Hero 2 Lights On
Upgraded PLC
IDEC Corp. added EtherNet/IP communications to its MicroSmart FC6A Plus PLC that will provide more options for end users, designers, and OEMs to integrate the FC6A Plus with many types of I/O systems and intelligent automation devices.
Oct 5th, 2020
Check out The Cobot Spot from Universal Robots
Sponsored
Check out The Cobot Spot from Universal Robots
Looking for automation solutions for packaging and palletizing? This is your destination for all things cobot. Whether it’s webinars, video case studies or product information, you’ll find it all in this one spot.
Aug 31st, 2020
BuyRexroth.com provides fast access and online purchasing supported by user-friendly search, easy registration and credit card purchasing.
Bosch Rexroth Launches E-commerce Website
Bosch Rexroth launches a new e-commerce portal designed to provide the easiest access to select authorized Bosch Rexroth products.
Oct 2nd, 2020
Solar Panels
Placon Focuses on Sustainability with Solar Energy Partnership
Placon is collaborating with MG&E to purchase locally generated, carbon free solar energy from the O’Brien Solar Fields.
Oct 2nd, 2020
Nvent Logo
nVent Hoffman Celebrates 75th Anniversary
nVent honors Hoffman Enclosures’ leadership legacy of continued innovation, quality, and service excellence.
Oct 2nd, 2020
Logo 5e6790ec51c5e 5f07312b433c1 5f2d4b5795e89 5f64cf27c3c08
ProMach Acquires Statco-DSI Process Systems
ProMach announced the acquisition of Statco-DSI Process Systems, a manufacturer of integrated sanitary processing systems and engineering services for the food, dairy, and beverage industries.
Oct 2nd, 2020
Beckhoff Pack Expo Connects 2020
Intelligent Transport Technology
See it at PACK EXPO Connects! The XPlanar system from Beckhoff, designed with free-floating movers, is a motion control concept that brings more product handling flexibility.
Oct 2nd, 2020
Press Photo Posital Encodermatch
EncoderMatch.com Product Selection Tool Targets MRO Needs
Find the replacement encoder you need quickly and easily. Minimum order quantity: One!
Oct 1st, 2020
Xytlf Doors Open Liquid Fill Triangle Vffs
Vf/f/s Bagger
See it at PACK EXPO Connects! Triangle Package Machinery will showcase the Model XYTLF vf/f/s bagger designed for food service and other applications, including hot fill and pumpable products. It is available in speeds up to 30 gal/min.
Oct 1st, 2020
New 3A design
Rotary Spray Ball
Fogg Filler introduces a 3A approved rotary spray ball.
Oct 1st, 2020
More in Supplier News
Screen Shot 2020 09 30 At 5 10 01 Pm
Overnight Labels Increases Equipment, Capabilities, and Facility
Expansion includes a new Mosaic-equipped HP digital press, silk-screen printing capabilities, and an increase in its building footprint to 37,500 sq ft.
Sep 30th, 2020
The ROEQ GuardCom
Sensor-Equipped AMRs for Conveyor Transfer
New GuardCom sensor technology from ROEQ allows for instant communication between the company’s top-roller conveyors, located on top of mobile robots, with stationery robots, without the use of Wi-Fi.
Sep 30th, 2020
Carton Clamp Tool
Robotic Carton Clamp Tool
Piab’s EOAT robotic carton clamp tool is designed to increase efficiency and decrease production time. It can handle boxes, crates, and trays and has a payload of up to 50kg/110bs (with lift assist).
Sep 30th, 2020
Aipia
AIPIA Smart Packaging Virtual Exhibition Opens October 7
AIPA will open its Smart Packaging demonstration area of the AIPIA Virtual Congress for a special one day live event on October 7.
Sep 30th, 2020
Krones Inc Headquarters
Krones Launches Krones Process Group North America
The move follows the company's acquisitions of Trans-Market, LLC; Javlyn Process Systems, LLC; and W.M. Sprinkman Corp.
Sep 30th, 2020
Pp Pdq Sd4840 Super D Blue
Perfect Pallets Acquires PDQ Plastics’ Pallet Molds
Perfect Pallets, Inc. announces the acquisition of the Super D pallet molds and equipment from PDQ Plastics.
Sep 30th, 2020
Iko Cr vbs
Cam Follower
IKO International introduces the CR…VBS cam follower that features a proprietary sealing technology called ThrustDisk, along with a radial gap, to alleviate impact loading.
Sep 30th, 2020
Anheuser-Busch InBev, one of the largest brewers in the world, will use KeelClip in its U.K. market this spring for some of its brands, including Bud Light. Photo courtesy of Graphic Packaging International.
An Eco-Friendly Alternative to Six-Pack Plastic Rings
KeelClip’s paperboard technology delivers sustainability, branding, and functionality benefits that may convince brands to ditch single-use plastic can carriers for good.
Sep 29th, 2020
Simatic Micro Drive 300dpi
Servo-Drive System
Siemens extends its drive systems line in the safety extra-low-voltage range for 24-48 V EC motors with the addition of the Simatic Micro-Drive servo drive.
Sep 29th, 2020
Stainless Steel Bmq (1)
Regal Beloit's Gear Reducer Receives IP69K Certification
Regal Beloit Corp. announced that its Grove Gear Stainless Steel Worm Gear Reducer achieved third party IP69K certification.
Sep 28th, 2020
Microtrace Summit Pr
Authentication Platform
The Summit Authentication Platform from Microtrace provides an easy-to-use method to ensure genuine products are moving through the supply chain, from manufacturing facilities to retail locations, including verifying consumables at point of use.
Sep 28th, 2020
Robatech Speed Star Compact Edited 1
Hot-Melt Adhesive Application Head
See it at PACK EXPO Connects! Robatech will showcase the SpeedStar Compact hot-melt adhesive application head with up to 800 switching cycles/sec. It is available as a single- or multihead, short or long version.
Sep 25th, 2020