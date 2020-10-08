Food Processing Plant Orders Third Somic Case Packer

The unit is expected to be online in the second quarter of 2021.

Already experiencing solid production results after installing two high-speed Somic case packing systems three months ago, OH SNAP! Pickling Co. ordered a third retail ready 424 W3 wraparound machine.

The Little Chute, Wis. company, a division of GLK Foods in nearby Appleton, produces refrigerated brine-less pickled vegetables. The popular, single-serve pouches of pickles, carrots, green beans, snap peas, and jalapeños are sold at grocery, big box and C-stores, as well as at vending and hospitality outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada. To keep up with demand, OH SNAP! is currently running the machines 24/6 and collating and case packing between 1.5 and 2 million pouches per week.

“We like how the Somic machines are functioning. Based on their performance, along with the continuing rapid growth of our OH SNAP! business, we are purchasing a third Somic machine,” states company president Ryan M. Downs. The installation of this machine coincides with a planned addition that will increase the current 70,000 sq-ft facility to 110,000 sq-ft.

“Our 424 W3 wraparound case packing systems are the perfect choice for OH SNAP! because they are designed to deliver high performance,” said Peter Fox, Vice President of Sales for Minnesota-based Somic America, Inc. “With their current format set-up, they are collating and case packing as many as 160 pouches per minute and the product is packaged in 6, 12, or 18 count display cartons. When the third machine is put into operation next year, they will have the capability to satisfy greater demand in the marketplace for their products.”



