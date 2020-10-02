Bosch Rexroth Launches E-commerce Website

BuyRexroth.com provides the easiest access to selected Rexroth hydraulic and factory automation components and features user-friendly search options, purchase by credit card, and same-day shipping.

It is designed to streamline the purchase of a broad range of in-demand Rexroth components, including industrial and mobile hydraulics, linear motion technology and electric drives and controls products. The site offers real-time inventory for immediate purchase.

Some of the products currently offered on the site include pressure- and directional-control valves and fixed- and variable-displacement pumps for industrial hydraulics applications, a wide selection of axial piston pumps and hydraulic motors for mobile equipment and servo drives, I/O modules, power supplies, HMIs and other electric drive and control products from Bosch Rexroth’s Automation and Electrification portfolio.

The site incorporates several features to help customers obtain components to get new machines up and running as fast as possible or supply needed spare parts to bring existing machines back online. Key site features include:

• Quick access to find available products for immediate purchase

• Real-time information on pricing, availability and shipping terms

• Optimized site layout, which includes home page callouts that promote featured products, best sellers and new products

BuyRexroth.com is designed to provide a straightforward shopping experience for customers who already know what they need and have low quantity requirements. Site registration is fast and simple, and products can be ordered, paid for with a credit card and shipped following commonly used online shopping features.

“We developed BuyRexroth.com as one more way to serve our customers,” said Mike Hams, vice president of corporate sales at Bosch Rexroth. “This e-commerce site is a convenient resource to easily locate and buy genuine Rexroth equipment and spare parts with the confidence that you are getting exactly what you need, when you need it, to have your machine operating and running smoothly.”





