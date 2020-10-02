nVent Hoffman Celebrates 75th Anniversary

The legacy of Hoffman Enclosures began 75 years ago when its founder Harry Hoffman designed an innovative automation press guard. Ahead of its time, the guard product protected workers from injuries, kept factories running and served as the core product for the launch of his namesake company in October 1945. Now as part of nVent Electric plc, the nVent Hoffman brand lives on.

“The spirit of discovery and absolute integrity that Harry Hoffman possessed continues today,” said Vice President and General Manager Karla Leis about the milestone. “We pride ourselves on our reliability and expertise for finding the right solutions. While an enclosure typically is a lower-cost item in the overall automation solution, it is also one of the most critical parts in protecting people and equipment.”

With more than 12,000 products and tailored solutions, nVent offers a global manufacturing footprint and a uniquely complete range of IEC and NEMA electrical enclosures under the nVent Hoffman brand, plus thermal management solutions. All nVent Hoffman products are manufactured to the highest standards, and backed by service and sales support around the world.

PACK EXPO Connects–November 9-13. Now more than ever, packaging and processing professionals need solutions for a rapidly changing world, and the power of the PACK EXPO brand delivers the decision makers you need to reach. Attendee registration is open now.

Looking forward, nVent is investing in new, smart and safety-focused enclosure and thermal management products, and panel shop automation solutions. It’s also transforming its processes by digitizing the front and back ends of ordering and delivery to make it easier for customers to get the solutions they need – and faster.

“We take care of our customers and have the expertise that few can match,” Leis said. “Our people are why we succeed. The passion they have, the quality they bring to our products, and the teamwork they put into taking care of our customers. That has been central to our growth for 75 years, and it’s central to our continued success.”



