ProMach Acquires Statco-DSI Process Systems

The addition of Statco-DSI expands ProMach’s systems and integration capabilities for food and beverage processing, enhancing ProMach’s capacity to provide complete turnkey systems along any part of the production line.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Huntington Beach, Calif., Statco-DSI is recognized as one of the largest process equipment distributors and systems integrators for the sanitary processing market in North America. Statco-DSI provides an extensive portfolio of equipment, systems, and services to provide start-to-finish support for projects in the food, dairy, beverage, brewing, cosmetics, personal care, and biopharmaceutical markets. Statco-DSI brings local support to customers with ten offices across the United States providing engineering, system design, project management, sales, installation, training, spare parts, and service to their diverse customer base. Its nationwide network of factory-trained sanitary process professionals follows 3-A, FDA, and USDA regulations to design any size operation from one piece of equipment to an entire plant, with a proven track record of successful installations.

“Our acquisition of Statco-DSI significantly expands our capacity to partner with our North American customer base in a very meaningful way,” said Mark Anderson, ProMach President and CEO. “Statco-DSI brings ProMach further upstream on the production line into the processing technology side of the business, giving us the ability to help customers from processing to packaging increase their efficiencies, streamline their operations, and continue bringing essential products to the marketplace. Whether it’s greenfield projects, minor upgrades, or major modifications we look forward to bringing even more value to our customers with best-in-class engineering services, stand-alone products, integrated systems, and aftermarket support. We are delighted to welcome Statco-DSI to the ProMach family."

David Statham, CEO of Statco-DSI, along with Eric Perkins, President of Statco-DSI, will join ProMach along with the entire Statco-DSI team of over 185 employees. ProMach will continue to invest in Statco-DSI’s operations across all locations to support their continued growth with new and existing customers across all markets.

“Since Jim Statham founded Statco nearly four decades ago, we’ve made our mark with customers in the processing industry and we are excited to write the next chapter of our story as part of ProMach,” said Perkins. “Given our shared focus on the customer, ProMach felt like a natural home for us. And with ProMach’s industry leading packaging expertise and geographic reach, along with the vast combined packaging and processing knowledge we each bring to the table, I am confident this will be a win-win for our customers and employees alike.”

“This is a very exciting time in the history of Statco-DSI,” said Statham. “By joining forces with a respected packaging leader like ProMach, we will be able to accelerate our business even further and bring substantial benefits to our customers. ProMach shares the same vision we do for how to grow and strengthen our relationships in the marketplace and Eric and I are looking forward to continuing this amazing journey that my dad started so long ago.”



