Perfect Pallets Acquires PDQ Plastics’ Pallet Molds

For over twenty years, Perfect Pallets has supplied customers with a returnable, reusable pallet option as an alternative to wood. With the addition of the PDQ Super D pallet and containment drum pallet, this new product line helps complement the returnable offering in the Perfect Pallet family of pallets. "PDQ and Perfect Pallets have successfully collaborated together on various projects over the years, and it’s a natural progression that they should take over the Super D product line”, stated Barry Nathans of PDQ Plastics. “The heavy-duty Super D pallet has a reputation as being the most unbreakable plastic pallet of all time and will be well placed inside the Perfect Pallets product lineup.”

"We are excited to acquire the PDQ Plastics’ complete line of plastic pallets," added Mark Haag for Perfect Pallets. "PDQ has a fantastic brand name with many satisfied, long term customers. Acquiring 50 years of product development and success allows us to quickly broaden our service offerings to a growing list of existing and future customers.

