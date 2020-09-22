Shemesh to Unveil Canister Wipes Machinery

Shemesh Automation will demonstrate a 200 ppm total solution canister wipes line at its $4MM showroom and spares inventory facility to selected market participants during the second half of 2021.

Shemesh Automation
Sep 22nd, 2020

Building on decades of perfecting existing technologies pertinent to the new line, the announcement comes as a response to increased demand and market trends, partially set by the COVID-19 pandemic. The news from Shemesh is seen as another milestone in cementing the brand as a global leader in the canister wipes packaging machinery arena.

The all-new total solution canister wipes platform, dubbed TKS-200, is an extension of the empirically proven TKS-60 and TKS-120 models. The TKS-200 is designed to run at a consistent speed of 200ppm and a maximum speed of 220-240ppm. It has been decided to not allow for the TKS-200 sale to potential interested parties before the new technology will have been demonstrated to selected group of key industry players. Such demonstrations are envisaged to take place at the all-new US-based Shemesh headquarters in the second half of 2021.

Canister wipes lines are much more sophisticated compared with lines built for other traditional market sectors such as food and beverages or cosmetics in which Shemesh also operates. That is partially because such pharma-grade lines involve high speed liquid filling in containers with elastic solids in them (the round nonwovens) combined with other complex technologies unique for canister wipes lines as automatically stuffing rolls (the round nonwovens) into cans in high speeds. This often happens while simultaneously dealing with alcohol-based solutions as well as in a potentially corrosive environment.

Shai Shemesh, Shemesh Automation’s CEO commented, “We have been working tirelessly over the last few decades to optimize our machinery and truly perfect our total turnkey solution for the canister wipes industry. I am so proud of what we have managed to achieve with the ground-breaking TKS-200 total turnkey solution. Indeed, we know of no other company on a global scale with such deep, vertical know-how in such different technologies as liquid filling, round wipes rolls stuffing, conduction sealing, capping, labelling, and case packing – the core technologies underlying the Shemesh great value proposition catered to our customer base. As the only company in the world capable of offering a true canister wipes outfit from product feed all the way to a packed case with equipment built under just one umbrella - the edge we provide at Shemesh to our customers is immense.”

Mark Calliari, Shemesh’s Director of North America Operations, commented, “Following the great success we’ve had in the market with the TKS-60 and predominantly the TKS-120, I could not be more excited about this new development. I’m sure the new TKS-200 will make a great impact on the market as it not only offers a higher speed, but also better than ever consistency in production, accuracy and user satisfaction. The new TKS-200 from Shemesh and the substantial investment made into a new US-based showroom and spares inventory demonstrates once again our strong commitment to the industry, our customers and to the U.S. market.”


