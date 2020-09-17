INX’s Renee Schouten Named President of IMDPA

“Renee has worked tirelessly for the association in the past, and in numerous roles for which she was awarded many honors,” stated Michael Masenior, IMDPA Executive Director, who said John Clark of Heraeus has become the organization’s new Vice President and Tim Duca at Ardagh Corp. is now Secretary/Treasurer. “Her dedication to the IMDPA will provide motivation and guidance for the new officers and board members going forward.”

Schouten began working at INX in 2001 and her involvement with the association dates back to 2004. Her efforts in the industry were recognized by IMDPA with a Presidential Award in 2007, followed in 2008 with a Member of the Year honor. She joined the association’s board of directors in 2010 and ascended to the Executive Board in 2015. Her two-year term as President follows roles where she served as the Secretary/Treasurer and Vice President.

“I am very pleased and excited to see Renee step into the role of IMDPA President,” said John Hrdlick, INX President and CEO. “Renee has worked diligently for the organization just like she always has in her role at INX. She has a high energy level and passion that is applied to everything she’s involved with, and that work ethic will help drive the continued success of the IMDPA.”

“I am incredibly honored to be the next President of the IMDPA,” acknowledged Schouten. “I look forward to working alongside our committed board members to ensure that IMDPA represents and engages our industry as we foster and encourage improvements and advances in the art of metal decorating and packaging.”

“During these next two years, I hope to pioneer programs that will have a lasting impact on our membership. I plan to focus on increasing our value to the industry in an effort to promote the interests of our members,” she indicated. “It’s our objective to stimulate the interest of IMDPA members to lead the industry in new and innovative directions, and improvements to the material, mechanical, technical, environmental and manufacturing phases of metal packaging.”





