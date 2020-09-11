RōBEX Names New President

He was previously Vice President – Automation of RōBEX.

“We are very pleased to have Craig lead us through the next phase of our evolution and growth. As the RōBEX organization changes in response to accelerating industry needs for automation and production optimization, his 20-year track record of management, sales innovation and revenue enhancement makes him the ideal person to guide our continued success. Since joining us only 12 months ago, his talent, understanding and experience have helped us create strong, sustainable relationships with customers, prospects and team members.” said Mr. Parker.

Francisco was equally pleased. “I’ve known and admired the RōBEX management team for years, even though the company is only six years old. They’ve assembled an incredible team of smart, problem-solving individuals who truly excel in executing innovative solutions. The RōBEXmission, vision and values are a great reflection of what makes us unique in the industry. I see this step as an enormous opportunity and look forward to helping lead the company to even greater success.”

Jon Parker, CEO and co-founder of RōBEX LLC will continue in his role as CEO and focus on maintaining the corporate culture, new product development, and longer-term growth initiatives.

