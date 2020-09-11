Nelipak Laboratory Services Receives ISO/IEC 17025 Accreditation

Nelipak Laboratory Services announced its Clara, Ireland laboratory received ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation from the Irish National Accreditation Board (INAB).

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Nelipak Healthcare Packaging
Sep 11th, 2020
Nelipak Logo

ISO 17025 accreditation certifies that Clara, established in 2009, is a commercially independent laboratory providing testing services on packaging systems and materials. The lab provides a comprehensive range of testing services to support package testing requirements, which are necessary for product validation, used to determine causes of product failure and help to prevent potential quality issues with products.

The facility provides services for accelerated aging, transportation/distribution simulation, package/seal integrity testing, material testing, and analytical testing – with all testing performed to International Standards. Nelipak advises on what testing is suitable for certain applications and meets customer requirements with fast turnaround times and accurate and professional reports.

“At Nelipak, we are committed to achieving and maintaining the highest standard of quality and service in all aspects of our laboratory testing. This commitment is underpinned by the hard work of our team resulting in achieving this accreditation,” said Paul Arthur, operations director, Nelipak. “Our team of experts is dedicated to advising, problem solving and providing consultation on all aspects of packaging regulation and standards for our customers in the medical device, pharmaceutical, packaging, life science and food industries.”


Join us for “The Most Engaging Virtual Event for the Entire Industry” at PACK EXPO Connects, November 9-13. Live demos of equipment and products, live chat with product experts, expedited product search, and more. Attendee registration opens September 15. Be notified when the site goes live by clicking here.




Companies in this article
Nelipak Healthcare Packaging
Craig Francisco
RōBEX Names New President
Craig Francisco was named President of RōBEX. He will lead and manage the day-to-day operations of the company and its three business units: Automation & Robotics, Industrial Services and Annealing Lehr installation & maintenance for glassmakers.
Sep 11th, 2020
Matrix Elete Premier
V/f/f/s Bagger
See it at PACK EXPO Connects! Matrix Packaging Machinery will showcase its Elete Premier v/f/f/s bagger designed to produce various bag sizes and multiple package styles, such as pillow, gusset, quad, and flat bottom.
Sep 11th, 2020
Max N High Bay
Autonomous Mobile Robot
AutoGuide Mobile Robots launches the AutoGuide MAX-N High Bay autonomous counterbalanced forklift that can travel up to 4 mph and lift 2,400-lb payloads up to 36 ft.
Sep 11th, 2020
Nelipak Logo
Nelipak Laboratory Services Receives ISO/IEC 17025 Accreditation
Nelipak Laboratory Services announced its Clara, Ireland laboratory received ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation from the Irish National Accreditation Board (INAB).
Sep 11th, 2020
Gertex Logo
Gertex Solutions Acquires Impak Packaging Systems
Gertex Solutions Inc. announced the acquisition of Toronto-based Impak Packaging Systems Inc.
Sep 11th, 2020
Packaging Machine Safety Image
Omron Expands Safety Offering With Visual Lockout/Tagout and Arc Flash Labeling Services
Automation solutions provider Omron Automation Americas has incorporated assessment and labeling services focused on best practices for lockout/tagout and arc flash avoidance into its safety offering.
Sep 10th, 2020
Em118p2
DC Switch Solid State Relay
The RM1D series of DC switching solid state relay features from Carlo Gavazzi features low power dissipation output, switching frequency up to 1,000 Hz, and 4-32 VDC control voltage range.
Sep 10th, 2020
Gericke Atex Valve
Rotary Valves Line for Explosive Environments Keep Hazardous Situations Safely Contained
Effectively isolate upstream processes from downstream explosive events
Sep 10th, 2020
Mpac Group
Mpac Group plc Acquires Switchback Group Inc.
Mpac Group plc, a global packaging solutions group, has acquired Switchback Group Inc., a provider of packaging machinery and automation solutions to the food and beverage and healthcare markets.
Sep 10th, 2020
Fpa Logo New Web
Call for 2021 FPA Achievement Awards Entries
The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) announced that the 2021 Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Call for Entries is now available. The deadline for entries is Friday, November 6, 2020.
Sep 10th, 2020
Thermo Shield Wrap
Pact, LLC Joins COSTHA
Pact, LLC joined the Council on Safe Transportation of Hazardous Articles (COSTHA), an industry association devoted to promoting dangerous goods transportation compliance both domestically and abroad.
Sep 10th, 2020
Semi Automated Hand Pack By Multi Conveyor High Res
Multi-Conveyor Builds Hand-Pack Conveyors
Multi-Conveyor recently built multiple sanitary, precision timed, semi-automatic hand pack conveyor lines that ultimately feed labelers and metal detection systems.
Sep 10th, 2020
Jw Winco 2020 09 Adjustable Levers
Adjustable Levers
JW Winco expanded its line of GN 300 adjustable levers.
Sep 9th, 2020
Mcri Tape Inspection
Robotic Tape Inspection Station
Motion Controls Robotics launches the robotic tape inspection station featuring a Fanuc robot along with vision programming to detect the proper application of tape on a variety of case sizes that run through the conveyor station.
Sep 9th, 2020
Price Container Horiz Logo
TricorBraun Acquires Price Container and Packaging
TricorBraun announced it has acquired Price Container and Packaging, a rigid packaging distributor serving primarily the industrial and food markets.
Sep 4th, 2020
Shurtape Hp235
Hot Melt Packaging Tape
Shurtape introduces HP 535 heavy duty hot melt packaging tape specifically designed for sealing recycled corrugated cartons, including 100% recycled corrugated cardboard.
Sep 4th, 2020
Index
INX International Reinforces its Commitment to Sustainability
INX Europe’s decision to join CEFLEX, the European-based flexible packaging consortium, is the latest example of how INX International is enhancing its support of a two decade long commitment to sustainable and corporate social responsibility practices.
Sep 4th, 2020
Krones
Recycled PET Bottle
Krones’ 3 Circles bottle is made of 100% recycled PET and in turn can be recycled into food packaging after use. Instead of having a label, which is unable to be recycled, the bottle can be decorated using digital direct printing.
Sep 3rd, 2020
Icc Clean Upsm
Planet-Focused Companies Band Together for Coastal Cleanup Month
As plastic waste surges in the pandemic era, eco-friendly brands are joining Boxed Water in bringing awareness back to the environment and offering a planet-focused giveaway in the process.
Sep 3rd, 2020
Tressescombined
DataLase and Macsa ID Announce Partnership
DataLase announced a distribution agreement with Macsa ID where both companies will offer a complete solution to brands and converters utilizing DataLase’s coding and marking technologies and Macsa’s global distribution network.
Sep 3rd, 2020
More in Supplier News
Johan Nilsson
Johan Nilsson Joins Syntegon’s Executive Board
Johan Nilsson joined Syntegon Technology’s executive board. He will head the newly created Service and Digital Solutions business unit.
Sep 2nd, 2020
H2 W Single Axis Linear Stepper Motor 4x5x300
Stepper Motors
H2W Technologies’ single axis linear stepper motors are suitable for high-speed open loop positioning applications. They can perform at speeds of up to 80 in/sec [2 m/sec] and strokes of up to 68 in [1.7 m].
Sep 2nd, 2020
Mi Ext Dsc01120 Cx Med
Motion Industries Acquires Applied Machine and Motion Control
Motion Industries, Inc. completed the acquisition of Applied Machine and Motion Control, Inc.
Sep 2nd, 2020
Massman Companies Web Site
The Massman Companies Launches New Website
The new website describes the capabilities of the multiple companies that make up The Massman Companies.
Sep 1st, 2020
Krones 201808 Sc02 0008
Krones’ Aspectic Equipment U.S. FDA Approved
Krones successfully completed the process of validating its Contipure AseptBloc DN system and gained its approval from the U.S. FDA.
Sep 1st, 2020
Thomas Rettig states &ldquo;As the inventor of EtherCAT, Beckhoff is pleased with the overwhelming response despite the fact that the openness of EtherCAT generates more competition. On the other hand, Beckhoff customers benefit from the greatest diversity of devices on the market.&rdquo;
Beckhoff Technology Sets Vendor ID Record
The EtherCAT Technology Group issued its 3,000th EtherCAT vendor ID in July 2020. Beckhoff introduced the EtherCAT real-time Ethernet system to the market in 2003 and disclosed its details within the ETG the same year.
Sep 1st, 2020
Gas Lab Copy
Portable Oxygen Analyzer for MAP
GasLab's Tecpen oxygen analyzer for modified atmosphere packaging is designed to provide fast and accurate oxygen level measurements between 0.01% and 5% by volume.
Sep 1st, 2020
Kyle Chapman
Barry-Wehmiller Announces New Appointments
Kyle Chapman was promoted to President of Barry-Wehmiller and Michael Monarchi joined the company as Chief Financial Officer.
Aug 31st, 2020
Paul Cooke
Bosch Rexroth Announces Management Changes in North America
Paul Cooke, President and CEO of Bosch Rexroth North America, will retire on December 31, 2020 after 38 years with Bosch. His successor as of December 1, 2020, will be Greg Gumbs.
Aug 31st, 2020
Hp Indigo 25 K Digital Press Enviro Lr
ePac to Install HP Indigo Presses at New Facility
ePac announced it will be installing of 26 HP Indigo digital presses at its new site in Sacramento, Calif.
Aug 31st, 2020
Mt Services Final Hero Assets 900x700 2
Material Transfer Offers New Service
Material Transfer & Storage (MTS) expands its commitment to its customers with the launch of a new service line.
Aug 31st, 2020
Mt Civ V15 Round L Ine
Smart Camera Inspection System
Mettler Toledo’s CI-Vision V15 Round Line smart camera inspection system is designed to inspect labels and codes on round containers in wet environments.
Aug 31st, 2020