Nelipak Laboratory Services Receives ISO/IEC 17025 Accreditation

ISO 17025 accreditation certifies that Clara, established in 2009, is a commercially independent laboratory providing testing services on packaging systems and materials. The lab provides a comprehensive range of testing services to support package testing requirements, which are necessary for product validation, used to determine causes of product failure and help to prevent potential quality issues with products.

The facility provides services for accelerated aging, transportation/distribution simulation, package/seal integrity testing, material testing, and analytical testing – with all testing performed to International Standards. Nelipak advises on what testing is suitable for certain applications and meets customer requirements with fast turnaround times and accurate and professional reports.

“At Nelipak, we are committed to achieving and maintaining the highest standard of quality and service in all aspects of our laboratory testing. This commitment is underpinned by the hard work of our team resulting in achieving this accreditation,” said Paul Arthur, operations director, Nelipak. “Our team of experts is dedicated to advising, problem solving and providing consultation on all aspects of packaging regulation and standards for our customers in the medical device, pharmaceutical, packaging, life science and food industries.”





