INX International Reinforces its Commitment to Sustainability

INX Europe’s decision to join CEFLEX, the European-based flexible packaging consortium, is the latest example of how INX International is enhancing its support of a two decade long commitment to sustainable and corporate social responsibility practices.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

INX International Ink Co.
Sep 4th, 2020
Index

New sustainability initiatives from the INX Green Team are the latest from a cross functional group that has a history of producing successful initiatives to support the corporate commitment to sustainability. Company leaders expanded the committee to a dozen members in 2019. David Maternowski, Vice President of Quality Systems, serves as the committee chair.

Driving most of the team’s activities are the sustainability goals and targets of customers, many of whom are looking to provide high levels of recyclable or renewable packaging to preserve a healthy environment for future generations.

“We want consumers, brand owners, and customers to feel confident in their product choices,” said Maternowski. “That’s why we are developing products for circularity and to have minimal impact on the environment. These key tenets are at the forefront of our sustainability efforts and will drive our product development goals.”

Recent developments include the creation of a model, Coloring a Safe and Sustainable Future (CSSF), that’s designed solely to improve INX’s sustainability performance. This effort is being substantiated with a new webpage and brochure to help brand owners, converters, printers, and others involved in the packaging industry to better understand INX’s position and future views.  

“Our agenda and commitment to coloring a safe and sustainable future guides the way we develop, manufacture and distribute products, as well as how we work with our customers and suppliers,” explained John Hrdlick, INX President and CEO. Citing the value of investing in a circular economy, he added, “We believe with the right focus and R&D capabilities, we can help our customers innovate and achieve their sustainability goals while also delivering greater value to their customers.”

Three specific impact areas of the new CSSF model – process design for the environment, product design for the environment, and social responsibility – are geared to promote a circular economy, improve resource management, and to drive out waste. It also supports the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. CSSF is the engine that drives all new products such as the INXhrc natural-based inks and Genesis™ GS washable label inks. The latter debuted just four months ago.

“To assure minimal impact, we strive to use renewable, natural-based raw materials from ethical and sustainably managed resources,” remarked Shane Bertsch, INX Vice President of Strategic Planning & Innovation.

Jim Kochanny, INX Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, says the CSSF model offers other tangible benefits related to the manufacturing, application and delivery processes.

“Tools like our logistics software reduce the number of shipments and their distances to reduce freight and carbon emissions,” he said. “Our ink inventory management also allows reworking and recycling of used inks. All are aimed at increasing efficiencies, reducing carbon footprints, and contributing to a circular economy.”

As part of its pledge to Corporate Social Responsibility, INX continues to invest in local communities where they operate facilities.

“We believe that fulfilling our corporate social responsibility is essential to the sustained growth of the company,” stated Susan Supergan, INX Senior Vice President of Human Resources. “It is our policy to carry out our CSR activities with an awareness of the social, environmental and economical impacts, pursuing a good balance and interaction among these three aspects.”


Join us for “The Most Engaging Virtual Event for the Entire Industry” at PACK EXPO Connects, November 9-13. Live demos of equipment and products, live chat with product experts, expedited product search, and more. Attendee registration opens September 15. Be notified when the site goes live by clicking here.




Companies in this article
INX International Ink Co.
Videos from INX International Ink Co.View all videos
INXCure™ Energy Curable UV EB LED Hybrid Ink #INXCure
INXCure™ Energy Curable UV EB LED Hybrid Ink #INXCure
Jul 17th, 2020
INX Color Perfection Magazine #ColorPerfection
INX Color Perfection Magazine #ColorPerfection
Jul 14th, 2020
INXCure™ Energy Curable UV EB LED HUV Hybrid Inks #INXCure
INXCure™ Energy Curable UV EB LED HUV Hybrid Inks #INXCure
Jul 13th, 2020
Price Container Horiz Logo
TricorBraun Acquires Price Container and Packaging
TricorBraun announced it has acquired Price Container and Packaging, a rigid packaging distributor serving primarily the industrial and food markets.
Sep 4th, 2020
Shurtape Hp235
Hot Melt Packaging Tape
Shurtape introduces HP 535 heavy duty hot melt packaging tape specifically designed for sealing recycled corrugated cartons, including 100% recycled corrugated cardboard.
Sep 4th, 2020
Index
INX International Reinforces its Commitment to Sustainability
INX Europe’s decision to join CEFLEX, the European-based flexible packaging consortium, is the latest example of how INX International is enhancing its support of a two decade long commitment to sustainable and corporate social responsibility practices.
Sep 4th, 2020
Krones
Recycled PET Bottle
Krones’ 3 Circles bottle is made of 100% recycled PET and in turn can be recycled into food packaging after use. Instead of having a label, which is unable to be recycled, the bottle can be decorated using digital direct printing.
Sep 3rd, 2020
Icc Clean Upsm
Planet-Focused Companies Band Together for Coastal Cleanup Month
As plastic waste surges in the pandemic era, eco-friendly brands are joining Boxed Water in bringing awareness back to the environment and offering a planet-focused giveaway in the process.
Sep 3rd, 2020
Tressescombined
DataLase and Macsa ID Announce Partnership
DataLase announced a distribution agreement with Macsa ID where both companies will offer a complete solution to brands and converters utilizing DataLase’s coding and marking technologies and Macsa’s global distribution network.
Sep 3rd, 2020
Ryson Logo 25th
Ryson Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary
Looking back at its milestone 25th anniversary, a lot has changed for Ryson since it delivered its first spiral case elevator.
Sep 3rd, 2020
Johan Nilsson
Johan Nilsson Joins Syntegon’s Executive Board
Johan Nilsson joined Syntegon Technology’s executive board. He will head the newly created Service and Digital Solutions business unit.
Sep 2nd, 2020
H2 W Single Axis Linear Stepper Motor 4x5x300
Stepper Motors
H2W Technologies’ single axis linear stepper motors are suitable for high-speed open loop positioning applications. They can perform at speeds of up to 80 in/sec [2 m/sec] and strokes of up to 68 in [1.7 m].
Sep 2nd, 2020
Mi Ext Dsc01120 Cx Med
Motion Industries Acquires Applied Machine and Motion Control
Motion Industries, Inc. completed the acquisition of Applied Machine and Motion Control, Inc.
Sep 2nd, 2020
Massman Companies Web Site
The Massman Companies Launches New Website
The new website describes the capabilities of the multiple companies that make up The Massman Companies.
Sep 1st, 2020
Krones 201808 Sc02 0008
Krones’ Aspectic Equipment U.S. FDA Approved
Krones successfully completed the process of validating its Contipure AseptBloc DN system and gained its approval from the U.S. FDA.
Sep 1st, 2020
Thomas Rettig states &ldquo;As the inventor of EtherCAT, Beckhoff is pleased with the overwhelming response despite the fact that the openness of EtherCAT generates more competition. On the other hand, Beckhoff customers benefit from the greatest diversity of devices on the market.&rdquo;
Beckhoff Technology Sets Vendor ID Record
The EtherCAT Technology Group issued its 3,000th EtherCAT vendor ID in July 2020. Beckhoff introduced the EtherCAT real-time Ethernet system to the market in 2003 and disclosed its details within the ETG the same year.
Sep 1st, 2020
Gas Lab Copy
Portable Oxygen Analyzer for MAP
GasLab's Tecpen oxygen analyzer for modified atmosphere packaging is designed to provide fast and accurate oxygen level measurements between 0.01% and 5% by volume.
Sep 1st, 2020
Kyle Chapman
Barry-Wehmiller Announces New Appointments
Kyle Chapman was promoted to President of Barry-Wehmiller and Michael Monarchi joined the company as Chief Financial Officer.
Aug 31st, 2020
Paul Cooke
Bosch Rexroth Announces Management Changes in North America
Paul Cooke, President and CEO of Bosch Rexroth North America, will retire on December 31, 2020 after 38 years with Bosch. His successor as of December 1, 2020, will be Greg Gumbs.
Aug 31st, 2020
Hp Indigo 25 K Digital Press Enviro Lr
ePac to Install HP Indigo Presses at New Facility
ePac announced it will be installing of 26 HP Indigo digital presses at its new site in Sacramento, Calif.
Aug 31st, 2020
Mt Services Final Hero Assets 900x700 2
Material Transfer Offers New Service
Material Transfer & Storage (MTS) expands its commitment to its customers with the launch of a new service line.
Aug 31st, 2020
Mt Civ V15 Round L Ine
Smart Camera Inspection System
Mettler Toledo’s CI-Vision V15 Round Line smart camera inspection system is designed to inspect labels and codes on round containers in wet environments.
Aug 31st, 2020
Paperseal Snack Tray
Renewable-Fiber Food Tray
Harpak-ULMA’s new PaperSeal food trays are made from 80% to 90% renewable fiber sourced from sustainably-managed forests and 10% to 20% film, depending on tray dimensions.
Aug 28th, 2020
More in Supplier News
V498 food grade ink on egg
Food Grade Ink
Videojet launches its V498 food grade ink for the Videojet 1000 Line of continuous inkjet printers. Green in color, it is ideal for printing codes on eggshells and other selected foods and dissolves completely when exposed to water or water-based fluids.
Aug 28th, 2020
At the BrauBeviale 2019 in Nuremberg, the KHS Group and Ferrum AG announced their intention to enter into cooperative relations. KHS GmbH is now planning to acquire an interest in Ferrum Packaging AG.
KHS and Ferrum Expand Partnership
Pending approval from antitrust authorities, KHS GmbH announced it will be acquiring a stake in Ferrum Packaging AG.
Aug 28th, 2020
Gp Paper Padded Mailer
Georgia-Pacific to Manufacture Recyclable Mailers for E-commerce
Georgia-Pacific began manufacturing curbside recyclable paper padded mailers for e-commerce at its recently opened Arizona facility.
Aug 27th, 2020
Ana Pryor
Schubert North America Appoints Director of Finance
Ana Pryor was appointed Director of Finance for Schubert North America.
Aug 17th, 2020
Ht35 And Ht55
High Torque Brushless Motors
SMAC launches the HT35 and HT55 series of brushless motors designed for specific OEM applications. They are available in 7.5, 35, and 55mm sizes as standard.
Aug 27th, 2020
Jls&circledR; 65th Logo Tagline
JLS Celebrates 65th Anniversary with Virtual Founder’s Day Event
As part of its 65th anniversary celebration, JLS held a virtual Founder’s Day event on August 19, 2020.
Aug 27th, 2020
Solaris Pharma
Markem-Imaje Acquires Solaris Laser
The acquisition will expand the laser technology offerings in Markem-Imaje’s marking and coding solutions business, improving the company’s position in identification and traceability equipment.
Aug 25th, 2020
Azco Corp Pouch Dispenser Photo
AZCO: Pouch Dispenser for Desiccant in Roll Form
SP-4D features high consistency escapement.
Aug 25th, 2020
Lpm Global Mdo Collection Web
Avery Dennison: Semi-Squeeze Film With Improved Clarity
The Global MDO Next Generation film from Avery Dennison Label and Packaging Materials achieves a 60% improvement in clarity to create a ‘no label’ look.
Aug 25th, 2020
Dorner 2200 Series Pm
Dorner Building Conveyors from its Facility in Mexico
Dorner Latin America continues to grow its manufacturing capacity by assembling the 2200 Series precision move pallet system conveyor at its facility in Guadalajara, Mexico.
Aug 25th, 2020
2020 Colbert student intern team l. to r.: (front) Erica Foust, Alexx Dreamer, Noah Hickey, Austin Lee, Caitlynn Durbin, (back) Jason Foster, Cody Cox, Vincent Gutermuth, Evan Price, Tylor Roberson.
Colbert Packaging Makes a Difference Employing and Mentoring Youth
Seven plus years ago, Tim Price, Vice President/General Manager of Colbert Packaging offered Kyle Kamerer Jr. a job performing general manufacturing labor. Today, he’s supervising a department at Colbert.
Aug 25th, 2020
Fruta-Exporta is a second-generation family business that currently holds a 15% share of total exports of fresh Mexican mangoes to the United States, with annual sales of more than 6.5 million boxes.
Traceability for Mangoes in Mexico
This Mexican company, leader in the export of fresh mangoes, has automated the traceability process in its secondary packaging and made it profitable, by integrating the latest generation Squid Ink printing equipment with automatic data collection.
Aug 25th, 2020