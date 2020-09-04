INX International Reinforces its Commitment to Sustainability

New sustainability initiatives from the INX Green Team are the latest from a cross functional group that has a history of producing successful initiatives to support the corporate commitment to sustainability. Company leaders expanded the committee to a dozen members in 2019. David Maternowski, Vice President of Quality Systems, serves as the committee chair.

Driving most of the team’s activities are the sustainability goals and targets of customers, many of whom are looking to provide high levels of recyclable or renewable packaging to preserve a healthy environment for future generations.

“We want consumers, brand owners, and customers to feel confident in their product choices,” said Maternowski. “That’s why we are developing products for circularity and to have minimal impact on the environment. These key tenets are at the forefront of our sustainability efforts and will drive our product development goals.”

Recent developments include the creation of a model, Coloring a Safe and Sustainable Future (CSSF), that’s designed solely to improve INX’s sustainability performance. This effort is being substantiated with a new webpage and brochure to help brand owners, converters, printers, and others involved in the packaging industry to better understand INX’s position and future views.

“Our agenda and commitment to coloring a safe and sustainable future guides the way we develop, manufacture and distribute products, as well as how we work with our customers and suppliers,” explained John Hrdlick, INX President and CEO. Citing the value of investing in a circular economy, he added, “We believe with the right focus and R&D capabilities, we can help our customers innovate and achieve their sustainability goals while also delivering greater value to their customers.”

Three specific impact areas of the new CSSF model – process design for the environment, product design for the environment, and social responsibility – are geared to promote a circular economy, improve resource management, and to drive out waste. It also supports the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. CSSF is the engine that drives all new products such as the INXhrc natural-based inks and Genesis™ GS washable label inks. The latter debuted just four months ago.

“To assure minimal impact, we strive to use renewable, natural-based raw materials from ethical and sustainably managed resources,” remarked Shane Bertsch, INX Vice President of Strategic Planning & Innovation.

Jim Kochanny, INX Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, says the CSSF model offers other tangible benefits related to the manufacturing, application and delivery processes.

“Tools like our logistics software reduce the number of shipments and their distances to reduce freight and carbon emissions,” he said. “Our ink inventory management also allows reworking and recycling of used inks. All are aimed at increasing efficiencies, reducing carbon footprints, and contributing to a circular economy.”

As part of its pledge to Corporate Social Responsibility, INX continues to invest in local communities where they operate facilities.

“We believe that fulfilling our corporate social responsibility is essential to the sustained growth of the company,” stated Susan Supergan, INX Senior Vice President of Human Resources. “It is our policy to carry out our CSR activities with an awareness of the social, environmental and economical impacts, pursuing a good balance and interaction among these three aspects.”





