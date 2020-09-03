Planet-Focused Companies Band Together for Coastal Cleanup Month

Boxed Water Is Better has teamed up with partners who offer eco-friendly products including TOMS, ChicoBag, Nécessaire, and Toad&Co to drive consumer awareness of September’s Coastal Cleanup Month. As a part of their shared, ongoing mission to stop plastic from polluting land and beaches, the campaign will activate a multi-faceted online giveaway and support the nationwide cleanup efforts of nonprofits like Ocean Blue Project.

The campaign will start on September 8, 2020 and continue through the entire Coastal Cleanup month of September, with other key dates including National Clean Up Day on September 19 and Climate Week slated for September 21-27. Participating brands want to address the continued climate crisis, help offset the pandemic plastic surge, and celebrate a “renewed normal,” all while incentivizing people to participate in safe clean-up efforts with eco-friendly products that are good for the planet.

“We are so excited to announce the launch of our campaign with many amazing brands who share our mission to protect the planet,” said Daryn Kuipers, CEO of Boxed Water. “Yes, there’s a lot going on in the world, but the environment is critical to our health and wellbeing. We are relishing the reprieve the great outdoors offers us right now. Let’s repay the favor, and keep our coasts, oceans, rivers and lands clean and free of plastic pollution.”

The participating brands are contributing more than $10,000 to Ocean Blue Project, a grassroots, community-driven nonprofit to clean and care for our oceans, lakes and rivers. Consumers can indicate their clean-up pledge via a landing page launching on September 8 on boxedwater.com and enter for a chance to win “clean up kits” that will include a water subscription from Boxed Water Is Better, ChicoBag reusable snack bags, produce bags, and To-Go Ware bamboo utensils, TOMS’ earthwise eyewear rooted in earth-friendly materials, Nécessaire’s climate neutral The Hand Cream, and Toad&Co’s100% organic cotton graphic tees designed in partnership with artist Daren Thomas Magee.

Consumers are encouraged to use these goods for their own socially distanced cleanups or “plogging,” a movement originating in Europe, that combines jogging (hiking and walking too) with picking up litter.

“Our ability to mitigate the climate crisis requires that we rally as a community, activating our individual and collective powers to make a difference,” noted Rob Koenen, Chief Marketing Officer at Boxed Water. “We can each flex our muscles with actual clean-up efforts, shared knowledge and expertise, purchase power and social awareness efforts. I am proud that these brands banded together during this significant month for the planet.”

Ocean Blue Project’s mission is to rehabilitate and conserve the world’s oceans, beaches, and rivers through beach and river cleanups. Boxed Water began a partnership with Ocean Blue Project in 2018, committing to clean 3,000 miles of beaches across the country.





