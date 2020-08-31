ePac to Install HP Indigo Presses at New Facility

The agreement for HP Inc. to supply 26 HP Indigo 25K Digital Presses units will create a 76-press global fleet by 2021. The new ePac site in California will serve as the first installation of the new HP Indigo 25K beginning next month.



ePac will be the first converter in the world to install the new HP Indigo 25K Digital Press, as it expands the transformation of the global flexible packaging market into additional locations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

“ePac is completely changing the way small and medium size businesses around the world can access new markets and level the playing field with fast, top quality flexible packaging,” said Jack Knott, CEO, ePac Flexible Packaging. “The ability for rapid growth through proven technology and global support of HP Indigo is helping us reach yet another milestone in our history and bring innovation and change to new sites around the world and the communities they serve.”

As a result of ePac’s growth, revenues are forecast to reach more than $100 million this year. Founded in May 2016 as a Greenfield business with one HP Indigo 20000 press, ePac has grown exponentially, today serving thousands of customers. ePac’s key markets include coffee, pet food, nutritional supplements, snacks, health and beauty, organic foods, cheese and dairy, and bakery products.

“The ePac business model is truly disruptive in its new category creation. Our goal is to innovate with our customers to expand this category, and potentially others, using top of the line digital print,” said Haim Levit, general manager, HP Indigo. “We are proud of our close collaboration with ePac and look forward to leveraging HP’s global presence to scale up the next stage of their growth, and see them serve even more brands and communities around the world.”

