JLS Celebrates 65th Anniversary with Virtual Founder’s Day Event

Guest speaker Markey Culver, Founder & CEO, The Women’s Bakery, spoke on how JLS is supporting women bakers and the communities in East Africa. In addition, Tim Hadding of National Beef Packing spoke about the importance of teamwork and leadership when it comes to success, and how he’s partnered with JLS to optimize his operations.

JLS President and CEO Craig Souser shared his 3-ingredient recipe for success and reflected on the company’s transformation throughout the years—his father Joseph L. Souser founding the company in 1955 to Craig running the company with his mother Polly, and eventually taking over as President—and how the company has built a reputation on hard work, unmatched customer service and developing long-lasting partnerships.

Watch the Founder's Day keynote event here.

