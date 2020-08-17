Columbia/Okura’s Palletizer Now Part of Universal Robots UR+ Application Kits

Columbia/Okura LLC announced its miniPAL collaborative palletizer, featuring the UR10e robot, has been certified and added to the Universal Robots UR+ Applications Program.

Columbia/Okura LLC
Aug 17th, 2020
The UR+ program debuted in 2016 and has grown to include more than 262 launched products and 301 different companies. With this certification, Universal Robots confirms that it has tested and approved the products to work with its portfolio of collaborative robots.

Fast and Cost-Efficient Palletizing with miniPAL The compact design of miniPAL features an integrated lifting column for tall loads, dual stacking locations for continuous load building, built-in fork pockets for easy mobility, area scanners and pressure mats for additional safety, and intuitive pattern building software. The system plugs into 110V AC wall power, can be set up in less than a day, and delivers an average payback between 8 to 10 months, depending on application and industry.

"The UR+ program is an excellent platform for Columbia/Okura to showcase our newest product - the miniPAL - to potential clients across a multitude of different industries", says Michael Stuyvesant, Director of Sales for Columbia/Okura. "And having met the comprehensive testing and certification criteria established by Universal Robots, those potential clients can be assured they are getting a robust solution backed by our quarter century of palletizing experience".

Columbia/Okura LLC
