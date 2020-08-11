Allied Electronics and Schneider Electric Team Up to Help Engineers Build Better Industrial Control Panels

Tools and information available on the Build a Better Control Cabinet digital hub include:

• Access to an EZ Product Selection Tool that takes advantage of Allied’s millions of product datasheets and tens of thousands of 360-degree high-resolution product images to streamline the process of researching, identifying and purchasing industrial control panel components and other products.

• Detailed technical guides from Allied and Schneider Electric on control panel design, machine control solutions and sensor selection.

• An industrial control cabinet product map to help engineers and designers quickly and accurately identify the latest Schneider control panel technologies and capabilities available from Allied.

“Increasingly, industrial control panel builders are looking for a full range of digital and analog control panel components that work seamlessly together –from the external housing to remote monitoring software and everything in between,” said Fabrice Meunier, vice president of global strategic accounts at Schneider Electric. “The Allied Build a Better Control Cabinet digital hub provides customers with a one-stop-shop where they can identify and procure nearly all of the components they might need for their industrial control panels and ensure that they receive the high level of quality service they’ve come to expect from both our companies.”



