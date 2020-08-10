Butler Automatic Announces Return of Andrew Butler as CEO

Andrew Butler returns to Butler Automatic as CEO.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Butler Automatic
Aug 10th, 2020
Butler Automatic Logo

“Building on 64 years of innovation, we are experiencing unprecedented demand for Butler solutions from our key customers and OEM partners for packaging applications, as well as for converting industry applications.” Andrew Butler said. “I am enjoying engaging directly with our customers, and am particularly excited about introducing ground breaking new products as well as execution on commitments, and meeting customer commitments.” 

Designated as an essential business during the pandemic, Butler Automatic is working within the latest COVID-19 guidelines, and has continued manufacturing operations with 100% on-time delivery of Butler solutions, and uninterrupted parts and service support.

Companies in this article
Butler Automatic
Butler Automatic Logo
Butler Automatic Announces Return of Andrew Butler as CEO
Andrew Butler returns to Butler Automatic as CEO.
Aug 10th, 2020
Vcs Pr Asset 532298 113239 203d3070 Ac3b 4aa2 B952 02516e57ad47 0
Line Scan Cameras
Omron Automation launches the compact GigE Vision line scan cameras featuring PoE and PTP technology.
Aug 7th, 2020
Logo 5e6790ec51c5e 5f07312b433c1
ProMach Acquires Fogg Filler
The acquisition expands ProMach’s filling solutions.
Aug 6th, 2020
Wls Vr 72 Full View
Labeler for COVID-19 Vaccine Packaging
See it at PACK EXPO Connects! Weiler Labeling Systems (WLS), part of ProMach Pharma Solutions, will introduces its VR-72 labeler for COVID-19 vaccine packaging applications.
Aug 6th, 2020
Motoman Sg400 Max
SCARA robots
Yaskawa Motoman’s SG-series SCARA robots are suitable for assembly and sortation, as well as multi-process systems requiring pick-and-place capability.
Aug 6th, 2020
Steve Lynn Durst North America1
Steve Lynn to Lead Durst Label and Packaging Division
Durst North America announced that Steve Lynn, Director and GM, New Markets, will lead the label and packaging division.
Aug 6th, 2020
Index
INX International Announces Solvent Price Increase
INX International Ink Co. informed customers in North America of a price increase on all solvent inks and coatings, effective September 1.
Aug 6th, 2020
Dr Karl Weber
Beckhoff Employee Appointed to IEEE Committee
Beckhoff's Dr. Karl Weber is the first representative from EU appointed to the IEEE Committee. He will represent the German Federal Ministry in the international Government Engagement Program on Standards
Aug 6th, 2020
Peter Sztehno
Hudson-Sharp Names Regional Sales Directors
Hudson-Sharp named Peter Sztehno and Scott Romenesko regional sales directors.
Aug 5th, 2020
Shane Govert1
Domino Welcomes New Product Manager
Shane Govert joined Domino as Product Manager, Digital Printing North America. He will be responsible for supporting the Label and Corrugated markets, as well as aftermarket.
Aug 5th, 2020
Asahi Kasei Asaclean Americas
Sun Plastech Inc. Rebrands as Asahi Kasei Asaclean Americas
Sun Plastech, Inc. changed its name to Asahi Kasei Asaclean Americas, effective August 1st, 2020.
Aug 5th, 2020
Itw Hartness Logo
ITW Hartness Launches New Website and E-Commerce Platform
ITW Hartness unveiled a newly designed website featuring an e-commerce platform, HartnessPARTS, designed for customers to order spare parts online in a user-friendly and efficient fashion.
Aug 4th, 2020
Pcmc Klimek1
PCMC Announces New Sales Engineer
Paper Converting Machine Co. (PCMC), part of Barry-Wehmiller, announced that Brad Klimek joined the tissue sales team as a Sales Engineer.
Aug 4th, 2020
Jeane Schalm Ceo 230x300
InkJet, Inc. Promotes Jeane Schalm to CEO
InkJet, Inc. promoted Jeane Schalm to Chief Executive Officer. She will manage the overall direction of the business from operations to sales.
Aug 4th, 2020
Ee L2 R Su Ws Aia Gju
Avery Dennison BOPP Films Certified for HDPE Recycling
Avery Dennison Label and Packaging Materials’ Clear Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) film is the first to be certified to comply with the Association of Plastic Recyclers' Critical Guidance Protocol for HDPE recycling.
Aug 4th, 2020
Mi Hq Logo Horiz Sm
Motion Industries Announces Two Acquisitions
Motion Industries, Inc., entered into agreements to acquire TRC Hydraulics, a Canadian-based supplier of hydraulic products and services, and F&L Industrial Solutions, Inc., a distributor of T-slotted aluminum extrusion components.
Aug 3rd, 2020
Getty Images 1206600831 Boxes Warehouse
CNG’s Kelly/Spicers Acquires American Packaging
American Packaging’s broad portfolio in high-growth markets such as medical devices, food processing, pharmaceutical and technology products will strengthen Kelly/Spicers’ growing industrial and retail packaging business.
Aug 2nd, 2020
From left: Ayla, Dr.-Ing. Karl, Sami, Ayhan, and Kaya Busch
Busch Vacuum Solutions Named Germany's Top Family Business
Busch Vacuum Solutions was named one of Germany's Top Family Business for 2020 by German Business Magazine Wirtschaftswoche.
Jul 31st, 2020
Greenware Cup Portion Cup 7 28 20
Fabri-Kal Updates Greenware Brand
The updated Greenware cup and portion cup stock print design instructs customers to properly dispose of Greenware packaging in commercial composting facilities.
Jul 30th, 2020
Design Assistant X 2006
Matrox Imaging Announces Software Update
Matrox Imaging announces an update to Matrox Design Assistant® X, the flowchart-based vision software. It now offers additional 3D camera interfaces, expanded image classification using deep learning, acquisition from CoaXPress cameras, and more.
Jul 30th, 2020
More in Supplier News
Liquibox Detergent Pr
Liquibox Helps Brands Meet Demand for Home Care Products During COVID-19
In the midst of COVID-19, Liquibox bag-in-box solutions are helping brands meet demand for cleaners, sanitizers, and detergents.
Jul 30th, 2020
Untitled1
NCC Automated Systems Awarded Top Workplaces 2020
NCC Automated Systems was awarded Top Workplaces 2020 by The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Jul 30th, 2020
Volpak Lfat Tablet
Volpak Introduces Next Generation of FAT
Volpak, a Coesia company, developed a live remote FAT machine testing tool in response to clients who need to work remotely on machines and systems.
Jul 29th, 2020
Inx Botanical Ink Logo
Sakata INX Develops Environmentally Friendly UV Inkjet Ink
Sakata INX Corp. introduces BSR-Bio, an environmentally friendly UV inkjet ink for corrugated packaging applications.
Jul 28th, 2020
Russell Schlager
Massman Companies Promotes Russell Schlager
Russell Schlager was promoted to Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Liquid Filling Systems for The Massman Companies.
Jul 27th, 2020
Fanuc
Fanuc Named GM 2019 Supplier of the Year
Fanuc was named Supplier of the Year by General Motors. This is the 16th time Fanuc has received the award.
Jul 27th, 2020
Amcor Flow Tite Collage
Amcor Offers Safety Solution for Fresh Meat Packagers
Amcor’s Flow-Tite shrink rollstock can be used by fresh meat packagers facing safety and efficiency challenges during COVID-19.
Jul 24th, 2020
Elt2020 003 Alflutop Hologram Label
Eltronis’ Holographic Labels Help Deter Counterfeiters
Eltronis, a speciality security printer, aided in the resurgence of two pharmaceutical brands that saw massive falls in sales due to Russian counterfeiters.
Jul 24th, 2020
John Bitner
Packaging Pioneer John Bitner Passes Away
John Bitner, global packaging expert and IoPP Past President, passed away May 14, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida. He was 75.
Jul 21st, 2020
Index 5ef4c31e9b896
ePac Flexible Packaging Continues to Expand Operations
ePac Flexible Packaging announced an expansion in operations to serve its rapidly growing customer base.
Jul 21st, 2020
Cadence 35th Anniversary
Cadence, Inc. Celebrates 35th Anniversary
Cadence, Inc., a contract manufacturer of advanced products, technologies, and services to medical device, diagnostics, and commercial companies, is celebrating its 35th anniversary.
Jul 21st, 2020
Siemens Dhl
Siemens Healthineers and DHL Team Up to Target U.S. Supply Chain
DHL Supply Chain will provide service logistics support for Siemens Healthineers’ Customer Service Material Logistics unit, and the two companies will jointly deploy robotics and other technologies at a new facility in Memphis.
Jul 20th, 2020