Butler Automatic Announces Return of Andrew Butler as CEO

“Building on 64 years of innovation, we are experiencing unprecedented demand for Butler solutions from our key customers and OEM partners for packaging applications, as well as for converting industry applications.” Andrew Butler said. “I am enjoying engaging directly with our customers, and am particularly excited about introducing ground breaking new products as well as execution on commitments, and meeting customer commitments.”

Designated as an essential business during the pandemic, Butler Automatic is working within the latest COVID-19 guidelines, and has continued manufacturing operations with 100% on-time delivery of Butler solutions, and uninterrupted parts and service support.

