Motion Controls Robotics at Virtual Converter Expo

Motion Controls Robotics offers flexible systems with the ability to lift and transfer small rolls up to master/parent rolls. Robotics for roll handling maximizes productivity, helps to maintain a quality product with no damage, and improves worker safety.

Motion Controls Robotics provides automation solutions to the paper, film, foil, and nonwovens industries through applications including:

• Roll Handling

• Roll Labeling

• Roll Bagging/Packaging

• Palletizing

• Case Packing

• Automated Guided Carts

The virtual expo runs from Monday, August 24 - Tuesday, August 25.

