Hudson-Sharp Names Regional Sales Directors

Sztehno will be leading Hudson-Sharp’s commercial efforts for both bag converting and printing, focusing on Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. He has been with Hudson-Sharp for more than nine years, successfully serving in a sales executive role. He brings strong packaging market knowledge, established customer relationships and in-depth product knowledge that will serve him well in his new responsibilities. He will be based out of his home in Budapest, Hungary.

Romenesko will be leading Hudson-Sharp’s commercial efforts for bag converting in the Americas. He has been with Hudson-Sharp for more than 34 years, serving in many different leadership roles, including his most recent position as Technology and Product Development Leader for both bag converting and printing. He brings tremendous bag converting industry knowledge to his new role and has long established working relationships with sales executives, customers and suppliers. He will be based in Green Bay.

Mark Bampfield will continue to lead Hudson-Sharp’s commercial efforts for bag converting and printing in the Asia Pacific region.

“I’m thrilled to appoint Peter and Scott as regional sales directors,” said Craig Compton, Vice President of Printing and Bag Converting. “Their product knowledge and expertise will be assets to our sales team and customers, as we collaborate to deliver value-added solutions that support our customers’ growth.”

Hudson-Sharp is part of Paper Converting Machine Company (PCMC) and Barry-Wehmiller’s converting equipment platform.