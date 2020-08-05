Domino Welcomes New Product Manager

Govert spent the past five years in the commercial/offset, flexographic, and digital printing markets at Fujifilm Graphic Systems. His experience also includes a background in color management and G7 certification. Prior to Fujifilm, he worked at Lithographic Communications, a commercial offset printing company in Munster, Indiana. Govert has been involved in the printing industry for 13 years, including his high school and college’s in-plant printing shops. He is a graduate of Ball State University with a B.S. in Graphic Arts Management, and a minor in Business Administration.

“I am very excited to have recently joined the Domino team. Great company, great culture, great people. It’s obvious that this is an organization that employees want to work for, and businesses want to work with. Domino provides world-class digital inkjet solutions for the label and corrugated space, and I am looking forward to working with our customers across both segments, helping them to grow their business along with continuing to understand their needs for future product development. Our customers are our business partners.”



