Avery Dennison BOPP Films Certified for HDPE Recycling

Avery Dennison Label and Packaging Materials’ Clear Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) film is the first to be certified to comply with the Association of Plastic Recyclers' Critical Guidance Protocol for HDPE recycling.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Avery Dennison
Aug 4th, 2020
Ee L2 R Su Ws Aia Gju

The Avery Dennison BOPP portfolio is the first to pass testing, and the company is committed to expanding the portfolio of film materials with pressure sensitive emulsion acrylic adhesives that meet the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) HDPE Critical Guidance moving forward. The announcement gives brands in the personal care and beauty space, as well as other segments that use Avery Dennison clear BOPP films on high-density polyethylene (HDPE) plastics, validation that the labels stay with the container without impacting the recycling process.

The APR Critical Guidance is a comprehensive laboratory scale protocol that is used to assess the compatibility of packaging innovations with reclamation systems. The Critical Guidance for HDPE-CG-01 was released on July 20, 2020. Avery Dennison is the first label manufacturer to achieve certification in accordance with the new guidelines. The company has previously achieved certification with APR Critical Guidance for PET plastics.

“We are committed to continually enhancing and validating the recyclability of our products and are pleased that our BOPP films quickly achieved APR Critical Guidance for HDPE labeling,” said Tina Hart, vice president strategic innovation. “This certification gives our customers the confidence that they are working with a global partner who is at the forefront of industry-wide sustainability initiatives. We are committed to enabling them to not only achieve their sustainability objectives, but also respond to consumer demands for recyclable packaging.”

“APR is pleased to recognize innovative label suppliers like Avery Dennison that have moved quickly to successfully complete our Critical Guidance Test Protocol for HDPE,” said Steve Alexander, APR President & CEO. “Their collaboration with the APR will help brands achieve their sustainability goals and meet the growing demand from consumers for recyclable packaging."


Companies in this article
Avery Dennison
Itw Hartness Logo
ITW Hartness Launches New Website and E-Commerce Platform
ITW Hartness unveiled a newly designed website featuring an e-commerce platform, HartnessPARTS, designed for customers to order spare parts online in a user-friendly and efficient fashion.
Aug 4th, 2020
Pcmc Klimek1
PCMC Announces New Sales Engineer
Paper Converting Machine Co. (PCMC), part of Barry-Wehmiller, announced that Brad Klimek joined the tissue sales team as a Sales Engineer.
Aug 4th, 2020
Jeane Schalm Ceo 230x300
InkJet, Inc. Promotes Jeane Schalm to CEO
InkJet, Inc. promoted Jeane Schalm to Chief Executive Officer. She will manage the overall direction of the business from operations to sales.
Aug 4th, 2020
Ee L2 R Su Ws Aia Gju
Avery Dennison BOPP Films Certified for HDPE Recycling
Avery Dennison Label and Packaging Materials’ Clear Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) film is the first to be certified to comply with the Association of Plastic Recyclers' Critical Guidance Protocol for HDPE recycling.
Aug 4th, 2020
Mi Hq Logo Horiz Sm
Motion Industries Announces Two Acquisitions
Motion Industries, Inc., entered into agreements to acquire TRC Hydraulics, a Canadian-based supplier of hydraulic products and services, and F&L Industrial Solutions, Inc., a distributor of T-slotted aluminum extrusion components.
Aug 3rd, 2020
Getty Images 1206600831 Boxes Warehouse
CNG’s Kelly/Spicers Acquires American Packaging
American Packaging’s broad portfolio in high-growth markets such as medical devices, food processing, pharmaceutical and technology products will strengthen Kelly/Spicers’ growing industrial and retail packaging business.
Aug 2nd, 2020
From left: Ayla, Dr.-Ing. Karl, Sami, Ayhan, and Kaya Busch
Busch Vacuum Solutions Named Germany's Top Family Business
Busch Vacuum Solutions was named one of Germany's Top Family Business for 2020 by German Business Magazine Wirtschaftswoche.
Jul 31st, 2020
Greenware Cup Portion Cup 7 28 20
Fabri-Kal Updates Greenware Brand
The updated Greenware cup and portion cup stock print design instructs customers to properly dispose of Greenware packaging in commercial composting facilities.
Jul 30th, 2020
Design Assistant X 2006
Matrox Imaging Announces Software Update
Matrox Imaging announces an update to Matrox Design Assistant® X, the flowchart-based vision software. It now offers additional 3D camera interfaces, expanded image classification using deep learning, acquisition from CoaXPress cameras, and more.
Jul 30th, 2020
Rendering of the Korozon System prototype for HVAC Systems
Industrial Air Purification System for Pathogen Disinfection
Ship & Shore Environmental's Korozon System is innovated to bring peace of mind back to the public amidst the rise of COVID-19 cases.
Jul 30th, 2020
Liquibox Detergent Pr
Liquibox Helps Brands Meet Demand for Home Care Products During COVID-19
In the midst of COVID-19, Liquibox bag-in-box solutions are helping brands meet demand for cleaners, sanitizers, and detergents.
Jul 30th, 2020
Untitled1
NCC Automated Systems Awarded Top Workplaces 2020
NCC Automated Systems was awarded Top Workplaces 2020 by The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Jul 30th, 2020
Volpak Lfat Tablet
Volpak Introduces Next Generation of FAT
Volpak, a Coesia company, developed a live remote FAT machine testing tool in response to clients who need to work remotely on machines and systems.
Jul 29th, 2020
Inx Botanical Ink Logo
Sakata INX Develops Environmentally Friendly UV Inkjet Ink
Sakata INX Corp. introduces BSR-Bio, an environmentally friendly UV inkjet ink for corrugated packaging applications.
Jul 28th, 2020
Russell Schlager
Massman Companies Promotes Russell Schlager
Russell Schlager was promoted to Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Liquid Filling Systems for The Massman Companies.
Jul 27th, 2020
Fanuc
Fanuc Named GM 2019 Supplier of the Year
Fanuc was named Supplier of the Year by General Motors. This is the 16th time Fanuc has received the award.
Jul 27th, 2020
Amcor Flow Tite Collage
Amcor Offers Safety Solution for Fresh Meat Packagers
Amcor’s Flow-Tite shrink rollstock can be used by fresh meat packagers facing safety and efficiency challenges during COVID-19.
Jul 24th, 2020
Elt2020 003 Alflutop Hologram Label
Eltronis’ Holographic Labels Help Deter Counterfeiters
Eltronis, a speciality security printer, aided in the resurgence of two pharmaceutical brands that saw massive falls in sales due to Russian counterfeiters.
Jul 24th, 2020
John Bitner
Packaging Pioneer John Bitner Passes Away
John Bitner, global packaging expert and IoPP Past President, passed away May 14, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida. He was 75.
Jul 21st, 2020
Index 5ef4c31e9b896
ePac Flexible Packaging Continues to Expand Operations
ePac Flexible Packaging announced an expansion in operations to serve its rapidly growing customer base.
Jul 21st, 2020
More in Supplier News
Siemens Dhl
Siemens Healthineers and DHL Team Up to Target U.S. Supply Chain
DHL Supply Chain will provide service logistics support for Siemens Healthineers’ Customer Service Material Logistics unit, and the two companies will jointly deploy robotics and other technologies at a new facility in Memphis.
Jul 20th, 2020
Eagle Pack 430 Pro X Ray Machine
X-ray Machine Performs Even in Challenging Cold and High-moisture Environments
Allows flexible changeovers between products
Jul 20th, 2020
Vicki Irons
Penn Color Announces New Appointments
Penn Color announced the appointment of Vicki Irons to Key Account Manager and Simon Clarke to European Industry Manager, Packaging.
Jul 17th, 2020
Pet Bottle Picture Resized
Pretium Packaging Announces Expansion of its PET Manufacturing Facilities
Pretium Packaging made a $5 million dollar investment in PET stretch blow molding equipment and infrastructure in 6 of its 19 manufacturing locations.
Jul 17th, 2020
Allied Full Color Logo 2018 Web
Allied Electronics & Automation Adds New Product Lines
As part of the continuous expansion of its range of ready-to-ship products, Allied Electronics & Automation is adding product lines from RichTech, StarTech.com, Schmersal, Klüber Lubrication and OkDo.
Jul 17th, 2020
Material Transfer Af10023 Filler
Filler Includes Gain-in-Weight Scale and Densification System
A food-grade inflatable spout seal offers a dust-tight seal to the bag inlet
Jul 16th, 2020
Sick1 5e8c9bf13a5e0
Sick’s Laser Scanner Receives Robotics Innovation Award
Sick, Inc. was awarded a Robotics Innovation Award from the Robotics Business Review for its nanoScan3 safety laser scanner.
Jul 16th, 2020
Hayes Bill New Light
Berlin Packaging Welcomes New President and CEO
Berlin Packaging welcomes Bill Hayes as President and Chief Executive Officer. He will be based out of the company’s Chicago headquarters and will serve on its Board of Directors.
Jul 16th, 2020
Logo
Sakata INX and Global Inkjet Systems to Collaborate on Inkjet Projects
Sakata INX Group and Global Inkjet Systems (GIS) announced their plans to collaborate on industrial inkjet projects worldwide.
Jul 16th, 2020
Glenroy Logo Tm Digital
Glenroy Inc. Announces Company Sustainability Initiative
Glenroy Inc. announced its sustainability initiative with a dedicated web page that features the company’s environmental responsibility with a focus on air emissions control, energy conservation, and recycling initiatives.
Jul 16th, 2020
Hr Micro Robot 50 Macofar
Romaco Macofar: Robotic Microdosing Machine for Cytostatic Powders
The MicroRobot 50 microdosing machine, using three anthropomorphic robots to fill potent and cytostatic medicines, is particularly suited to sticky or hygroscopic pharmaceutical powders with irregular shapes.
Jul 15th, 2020
Grease
Plastic-Free, Sustainable Coatings for Paperboard
The coatings are free of fluorine chemicals, therefore eliminating the component which prevents other materials from being recyclable.
Jul 15th, 2020